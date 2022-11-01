ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lula — the ‘Brazilian Biden’ — Prefers the World Over Washington

By JAMES BROOKE
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339nBu_0iuu4Dhh00

After a razor thin victory of under two percentage points, Brazil’s veteran leftwing politician Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will assume in January the presidency of a country deeply divided between left and right. Yet for Brazil, an increasingly mercantilist nation, foreign policy debates stop at the water’s edge.

With the defeat of President Bolsonaro, who on Tuesday signaled cooperation with a transfer of power, a switch from the “Trump of the Tropics” to “the Brazilian Biden” is unlikely to move Brazil into the column of automatic Washington supporters. Brazil, a nation of 216 million people, sees itself as an autonomous power of the “Global South.”

Brazilians see their identity intertwined with the 16-year-old club comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. “Our China trade is more important than our trade with the US and Europe together,” the chairman of the Brazilian Center for International Relations, José Pio Borges, told me by phone today.

“BRICS has become very important for Brazil,” he said. “The most important position of Brazil will be in favor a multi-polar world.”
A farming powerhouse, Brazil helps feed a billion persons around the world. Last time Mr. da Silva was president, between 2003 and 2010, he visited 80 countries to promote trade and investment.

“We are Western, we are democratic, we are friends of the U.S., but we have our business interests in Asia,” Mr. Borges said. “There is not going to be a major change, a commitment to democracies against autocracies. These new narratives create antagonism against Russia, to China.”

A key “continuismo” will be Brazil’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war. Partly due to the BRICS club, each of Brazil’s last five presidents has visited Moscow. Mr. da Silva visited twice. In return, President Putin visited Brazil twice. Both countries have economies of about the same size — $1.45 trillion — as New York State.

Mr. Putin’s most recent visit to Brazil was the most controversial. One week before Mr. Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Bolsonaro brushed off warnings from Washington that war was about to break out. He went ahead with a pre-planned visit to Moscow, meeting with Mr. Putin for two hours.

In a press conference in Moscow, Mr. Putin said Brazil was in “solidarity” with Russia. Mr. Bolsonaro, on his return to Brazil, told reporters in Rio that Brazil would “adopt a neutral stance on Ukraine.” In a snub to President Zelensky, Mr. Bolsonaro lamented that Ukrainians “entrusted a comedian with the fate of a nation.”

Brazil then joined the three other BRICS nations in refusing to place trade sanctions on Russia. During the first six months of the war, Brazil’s average monthly trade with Russia ran at double last year’s level, according to calculations by the New York Times. Brazil’s imports of Russian goods are up by 166 percent year over year.

Part of this could be explained by Mr. Bolsonaro’s pique over the electoral defeat of President Trump, his political soul mate. In Mr. Trump’s last year in the White House, Mr. Bolsonaro talked about Brazil joining NATO and allowing the American military to open a base in Brazil.

For one year after Mr. Biden’s inauguration, the leaders of the two largest nations of the Americas never talked. In June, amid Mr. Biden’s fears that Mr. Bolsonaro could be re-elected, the two leaders held what Reuters called “an awkward, hastily arranged meeting,” at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

On Ukraine, little policy change is expected after Mr. da Silva is inaugurated president. Last May, in a lengthy interview with Ciara Nugent of Time, Mr. da Silva blamed part of the war on America and the EU for not squelching Ukrainian ambitions to join NATO and the European Union.

“Putin shouldn’t have invaded Ukraine. But it’s not just Putin who is guilty,” Mr. da Silva said. “The U.S. and the E.U. are also guilty. What was the reason for the Ukraine invasion? NATO? Then the U.S. and Europe should have said: ‘Ukraine won’t join NATO.’ That would have solved the problem.”

“People are stimulating hate against Putin. That won’t solve things,” said Mr. da Silva, who as president visited Ukraine in 2009. “We need to reach an agreement. But people are encouraging [the war]. You are encouraging this guy [Zelensky], and then he thinks he is the cherry on your cake.”

____________

James Brooke worked for 10 years as a correspondent in Brazil, including seven years as Brazil Bureau Chief for the New York Times.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
TheConversationAU

Could Russia collapse?

Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
nationalinterest.org

Ukraine Is on Autopilot, and That’s Bad News for America

Rigidity in the defense of morality is the road to continued confrontation. Nearly eight months into the war in Ukraine, the conflict is now on autopilot. Russia and Ukraine are in the death grip of an unabating war of attrition from which neither can retreat. Obsessed with the threat to liberal democracy posed by Vladimir Putin, the United States and its European allies are waging a proxy war against Russia. Disturbingly, all parties are paying short shrift to the peril of a wider and more calamitous war that will damage their national interests as well as global stability.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses

Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Attacks Behind Russian Lines Crippling War Effort

Ukraine’s ‘partisan’ fighters are disrupting Russian military operations and attacking collaborators, hampering Moscow’s progress. Ukrainian partisans are wreaking havoc on Russian forces and those who have collaborated with them, the Institute for the Study of War says in its latest assessment of Vladimir Putin's 251-day-old full-on war.
The Independent

Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
Newsweek

Russia Running Out of Ammunition and Armored Vehicles in Ukraine—U.K.

Russian troops fighting in Ukraine are disillusioned with the old vehicles they are forced to use because of huge equipment losses, according to British defense officials. The U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that in the middle of October, Russian forces were losing more than 40 armored vehicles a day, which is roughly the equivalent of a battalion's worth of equipment.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Conflict, Sanctions Set to Blow Hole in Russia's Finances

(Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations. That will put an ever greater strain on the Kremlin's...
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

712
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy