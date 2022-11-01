ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klax-tv.com

Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks sentenced today

COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced today on his convictions of three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Malfeasance in Office, and one court of Filing False Public Records. A Grant Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty on those counts on June 23. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White.
CREOLA, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center

Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for Oct. 13-23, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Harold McSween, 34 (wm), DWI...
KSLA

Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect

The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
TIOGA, LA
kalb.com

2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate

Dylan has highlights from the Week 10 matchup between Northwood-Lena and St. Mary's. Dylan has the highlights for the Week 10 game of the week: Grant vs Tioga. Natchitoches Central students getting hands-on experience broadcasting athletic events. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. A group of 10th graders at Natchitoches Central...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Nov. 8 election: Some polling locations have changed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some voting locations have been changed for the upcoming elections. The Office of the Secretary of State’s lists changes to some precincts in Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes. For specifics on your voting location, visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Portal HERE....
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy