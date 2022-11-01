Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks sentenced today
COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced today on his convictions of three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Malfeasance in Office, and one court of Filing False Public Records. A Grant Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty on those counts on June 23. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White.
kadn.com
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
Two Louisiana inmates accused of first-degree rape
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
kalb.com
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
Vote pushed back 2 weeks to consider tearing down abandoned hotel on N. MacArthur Dr. Hopes to tear down the burned down and abandoned Select 10 Hotel and Suites located on North MacArthur Drive will have to wait at least two weeks following a delay at the Alexandria City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center
Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 13-23, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Harold McSween, 34 (wm), DWI...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Police Officers Association, Local 833 send Cease and Desist Order to Mayor Hall
Yesterday afternoon, Keiser Law Offices emailed a copy of a Cease and Desist Letter that had been sent to Mayor Hall concerning the use of pictures and video of Officers in his campaign ads without their permission. We have called the Mayors office but have yet to get a statement from him.
KSLA
Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
kalb.com
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
kalb.com
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
kalb.com
Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video
kalb.com
19 students graduate from Alexandria Day Reporting Center for people on probation, parole
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A graduation ceremony was held on Friday for participants of the Alexandria Day Reporting Center, an intensive supervision program for individuals on probation and parole. GEO Re-entry Services runs the reporting centers, designed to reduce recidivism by providing services for probationers and parolees released to community...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services Host Graduation Ceremony
The Alexandria Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services hosted a graduation ceremony for participants. GEO Reentry Program Manager Quintell Turner says Deon Thomas was the first to enroll and complete the program. Deon Thomas says he is honored to be the first graduate of the GEO Reentry Program.
KTBS
Audit finds former Louisiana police captain was paid $15K for COVID overtime he didn't work
(The Center Square) — A former police captain in Pineville was paid for more than $15,000 in overtime in 2020 and 2021 that he did not qualify for, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Wauguespack issued the results of an investigative audit of the Pinecrest Supports and...
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
Driver killed in Evangeline Parish crash
Police said an investigation revealed an officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry after the owner reported an unauthorized use of her vehicle.
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 election: Some polling locations have changed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some voting locations have been changed for the upcoming elections. The Office of the Secretary of State’s lists changes to some precincts in Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes. For specifics on your voting location, visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Portal HERE....
