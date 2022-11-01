Read full article on original website
Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information
Wrong polling locations in six counties across Montana have been corrected on the state’s “My Voter” page, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office verified on Friday afternoon, just two business days before Election Day. Originally, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Native American Rights Fund had pointed out to the office that polling locations […] The post Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information appeared first on Daily Montanan.
With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana
Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
State leaders look to expand child care services
BOZEMAN, Mont — On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced a proposal to expand child care services in Montana. At the PFL Learning Center in Livingston, kids gathered around for story time. The book of the day was "The Cat in the Hat." Gianforte read the story and toured the...
explorebigsky.com
Montana: What to expect on election night
Montana’s elected offices have increasingly been won by Republicans, with the GOP winning all the statewide partisan elected offices, including the governorship, in 2020. Former President Donald Trump won 56% of the Montana vote in both 2016 and 2020. Republicans have a strong majority in both houses of the Legislature. The GOP is just two seats short of holding a two-thirds majority in the 150-member legislature; such a majority is needed for lawmakers to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Chief IRS Investigator Details Recent Montana Convictions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division just released its 2022 annual report, and Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office Andy Tsui spoke to KGVO News about specific cases related to Montana. Tsui referenced the 2022 annual report with some impressive...
agupdate.com
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others
If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
NBCMontana
Gianforte stops in Missoula, discusses legislative priorities
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference in Missoula Wednesday at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation headquarters. The event marked the fifth in a series of stops by the governor to discuss priorities ahead of the next legislative session. During this press conference, the governor...
NBCMontana
EPA grant to bring new air monitoring sites to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Major federal funding will bring new air monitoring sites to Montana communities as the severity of wildfires and number of smoky days continues to rise. The feds are sending $452,871 to the state through an EPA grant. Montana's Department of Environmental Quality will use the money...
Fairfield Sun Times
Women’s groups sue state of Montana over alleged discrimination in insurance law
Women’s organizations were among plaintiffs suing the State of Montana over a law that permits setting insurance rates based on sex or marital status that passed during the 2021 legislative session. Plaintiffs claim in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that House Bill 379 allows for discriminatory practices from insurance companies...
NBCMontana
State seeks to match flood-impacted families with housing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Cold weather is here to stay, and hundreds of families impacted by June's historic flooding still haven't returned home. State officials say people are living in RVs and trailers not built for winter. According to data from FEMA, more than 300 families say their homes still...
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 2,400 members were without power on Friday afternoon.
The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?
We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
3 Montana Passes You Need to Know For Winter Driving
Driving in Montana is usually a joy, but during the winter, road conditions can be treacherous and travel becomes stressful. The weather is cooling down, and winter is fast approaching. One thing that I, for one, am not looking forward to is driving through certain particularly tricky mountain passes across the state.
NBCMontana
CWD detected in hunting district near Cardwell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports a case of chronic wasting disease in harvested white-tailed buck in hunting district 311 near Cardwell. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Wildlife health staff with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently detected chronic wasting...
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
