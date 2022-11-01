Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Toddler killed, woman injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler was killed and a woman injured after they were shot in North Memphis on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). It happened around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Breedlove Street, west of I-69 near the New Chicago neighborhood. MPD said...
Man critically injured in shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt following a shooting Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cherrydale Road, off Rhodes Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Regional One...
Woman detained after man shot in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a woman has been detained after a man was shot in East Memphis. MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Cherrydale Ave., south of Rhodes Ave., about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
Woman charged after 18-month-old baby girl dead after North Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A baby is dead and a woman in critical condition after gunfire rang out in North Memphis on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened on Breedlove Street around 5 p.m. When FOX13 crews arrived, Memphis Police were swarming the...
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
MPD searching for suspect after man killed in hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says a man was hit in front of American Place at 4273 American Way. The driver fled the scene leaving the man to die.
Man seriously injured after shooting at Highland Heights Family Dollar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting at a Family Dollar location on Summer Avenue in Highland Heights. Memphis Police said officers responded to the location at 3400 Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. They located an adult male shooting victim who was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Men charged after East Memphis shooting, series of carjackings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a series of carjackings, including one that led to a shooting in East Memphis. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, and Deangelo Jones, 23, have been charged with counts of carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted first-degree murder. The first carjacking occurred just before 3 a.m. September 27 on […]
Residents evacuated after fire in apartment in downtown Memphis high rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a downtown Memphis apartment building were evacuated Friday morning after a fire in one of the apartments. Memphis firefighters were called to the high rise at 99 North Main Street before noon Friday. Investigator said the fire was contained to one apartment on the eighth floor and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was an electrical outlet in the bedroom.
Arkansas Woman Found Dead from Single Gunshot Wound Outside BP Gas Station
Just two weeks after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in West Memphis, Arkansas, another woman has been killed, leaving four children behind. Twenty-eight-year-old Christian Hammock was found dead inside a gray Nissan Sentra outside a BP gas station Sunday. She died from a single gunshot wound, according to police officials.
Suspect charged, accused of hitting Memphis Police officer with vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody, accused of hitting a Memphis Police officer with his vehicle. According to MPD, it all started just before midnight Thursday in the 2500 block of Old Warford Rd. Investigators said an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle sitting there for 15 minutes with the taillights on, and found a 2017 Jeep Renegade parked at a dead end.
Police say group robbed 3 people in stolen Infiniti; one caught and charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed males in an Infiniti allegedly robbed at least three people across Memphis before police caught up to them Wednesday. Three men reported they were robbed by a group in a gray Infiniti in the span of less than four hours: at 2:22, 4:50 and 5 p.m. The group […]
Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
South Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to Regional One...
Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
2 men injured, one critically, in crash on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital, one critically injured, after a crash on I-240 early Thursday morning. At 6:48 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the crash at I-240 westbound, east of Getwell Road. One man was taken to Regional One...
