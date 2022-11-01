ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tn10 Ama
3d ago

People stoopidd. There's no way they're reading or paying attention. They need # CAPITAL PUNISHMENT......YOU DON'T RESPECT LIFE YOU DON'T NEED ONE.

WATN Local Memphis

Woman detained after man shot in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a woman has been detained after a man was shot in East Memphis. MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Cherrydale Ave., south of Rhodes Ave., about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD searching for suspect after man killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says a man was hit in front of American Place at 4273 American Way. The driver fled the scene leaving the man to die.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men charged after East Memphis shooting, series of carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a series of carjackings, including one that led to a shooting in East Memphis. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, and Deangelo Jones, 23, have been charged with counts of carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted first-degree murder. The first carjacking occurred just before 3 a.m. September 27 on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Residents evacuated after fire in apartment in downtown Memphis high rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a downtown Memphis apartment building were evacuated Friday morning after a fire in one of the apartments. Memphis firefighters were called to the high rise at 99 North Main Street before noon Friday. Investigator said the fire was contained to one apartment on the eighth floor and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was an electrical outlet in the bedroom.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Suspect charged, accused of hitting Memphis Police officer with vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody, accused of hitting a Memphis Police officer with his vehicle. According to MPD, it all started just before midnight Thursday in the 2500 block of Old Warford Rd. Investigators said an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle sitting there for 15 minutes with the taillights on, and found a 2017 Jeep Renegade parked at a dead end.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
ARLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
