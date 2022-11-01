MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a downtown Memphis apartment building were evacuated Friday morning after a fire in one of the apartments. Memphis firefighters were called to the high rise at 99 North Main Street before noon Friday. Investigator said the fire was contained to one apartment on the eighth floor and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was an electrical outlet in the bedroom.

