Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
Related
Miami police intensifying search for deadly hit and run driver
MIAMI - A family from France is in Miami, begging for justice for their daughter.The young woman was killed in a hit and run on Biscayne Blvd. early Sunday morning, and police say they've been tracking the vehicle responsible. "She came here to work from France. She was a lively lovely little girl who was always ready to experience anything," said Corinne Avenet of her daughter, Justine. "She loved her life here."But Justine Avenet's life was cut short at just 24 years old while riding a rented bicycle on Biscayne Blvd. near Northeast 22nd Street Sunday morning."We are devastated," her...
Click10.com
Deputies searching for suspect after dog shot, injured in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a dog was shot in Pompano Beach. BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey Codd said that Pompano Beach District deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of Northwest Fourth Street. Deputies...
Former School Cop in Custody After Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend Was Shot and Left ‘Fighting for His Life’: Reports
A former Miami-Dade school cop is in custody in connection with the early Friday morning shooting of her police officer ex-boyfriend, according to multiple local news reports from South Florida. The suspected shooter, identified in reports as 32-year-old Yessenia Sanchez, is in custody. The victim of the attack, identified by...
Click10.com
Family makes plea for justice after bicyclist killed in Miami hit-and run
MIAMI – A South Florida family is desperate for answers after a loved one was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday morning. A family plea for 24-year-old Justine Avenet was held around 10 a.m. Friday at the Miami Police Department. Miami police officers responded to the area of...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man who attempted to abduct woman in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, tried to abduct a woman in a Miami neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the victim was walking home from a store when the subject chased after her and grabbed her from behind, near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 24th Street, just before 9 p.m., Wednesday.
Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
Click10.com
New unit at Miami Police Department using technology to help close shooting cases
MIAMI – The Miami Police Department has a new investigative team playing a critical role in closing shooting cases. Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez got an exclusive look inside department headquarters for a never before seen tour of the elite unit. The crime gun intelligence detail harnessed advanced...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for shooter after 2 shot in West Park neighborhood
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were shot in West Park. Deputies responded, around 8 p.m., to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where a reported shooting occurred. One of the victims was shot in the leg...
Click10.com
Police identify West Virginia man as serial burglar in downtown, Brickell, Coral Gables
MIAMI – A 21-year-old man from West Virginia is facing charges for several burglaries in high-rise buildings in the Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Coral Gables areas. Tyler Smith usually took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through apartments, according to the arrest forms.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Cop Shot by Ex-Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer in Hialeah: Police
An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured after he was shot by his estranged girlfriend in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said. Hialeah Police spokesman Sgt. Jose Torres said the officer was shot in the 1200 block of W. 79th Street. The officer was transported in "extremely" critical condition to...
Click10.com
Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
$8K stolen from Florida business in strong-arm robbery over change dispute
Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit need the public's help identifying a man allegedly involved in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach, which started over a disagreement about change.
Click10.com
Police: Would-be shoplifter caught on camera pulling knife on Doral Publix employee
DORAL, Fla. – An employee at a South Florida Publix got a scare when a would-be shoplifter pulled a knife on her Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Now, Doral police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who’s wanted for aggravated assault. The incident happened...
Click10.com
Man arrested for alleged unprovoked South Beach stabbing appears before judge
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a victim was stabbed multiple times neat 1st Street and Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. It all appears to be the result of an unprovoked attack. Police have since arrested 29-year-old Kenyan Roy, who sits behind bars accused of carrying...
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
WSVN-TV
1 dead in Florida City as police continue to investigate shooting
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - It has been several hours after a large police presence gathered in Florida City following a shooting that left one dead. Florida City Police blocked off a Miami-Dade busway at West Lucy Street where a man was killed as they continued their investigation, Thursday.
Click10.com
Man, 51, fatally shot at bus stop in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Florida City. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at a bus stop and busway in the 1600 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue. Police said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, but he...
Comments / 2