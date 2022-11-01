ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami police intensifying search for deadly hit and run driver

MIAMI - A family from France is in Miami, begging for justice for their daughter.The young woman was killed in a hit and run on Biscayne Blvd. early Sunday morning, and police say they've been tracking the vehicle responsible. "She came here to work from France. She was a lively lovely little girl who was always ready to experience anything," said Corinne Avenet of her daughter, Justine. "She loved her life here."But Justine Avenet's life was cut short at just 24 years old while riding a rented bicycle on Biscayne Blvd. near Northeast 22nd Street Sunday morning."We are devastated," her...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man who attempted to abduct woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, tried to abduct a woman in a Miami neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the victim was walking home from a store when the subject chased after her and grabbed her from behind, near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 24th Street, just before 9 p.m., Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute

MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Cop Shot by Ex-Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer in Hialeah: Police

An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured after he was shot by his estranged girlfriend in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said. Hialeah Police spokesman Sgt. Jose Torres said the officer was shot in the 1200 block of W. 79th Street. The officer was transported in "extremely" critical condition to...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man, 51, fatally shot at bus stop in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Florida City. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at a bus stop and busway in the 1600 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue. Police said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, but he...
FLORIDA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy