NBCMontana
Ennis School District asks voters to pass bond to update schools
Bozeman, Mont — The Ennis School District says the upcoming election holds a measure that will impact the future of their school and community. If the $45 million bond passes, the district will use the money to construct, renovate, and improve Ennis school facilities. The district proposed a $59...
Butte Civic Center Board gives '1923' green light for second season
Butte's Civic Center board has agreed to allow the "1923" television series to use the center’s annex building next year.
NBCMontana
Board voices approval for '1923' to continue using Butte Civic Center
BUTTE, Mont. — Although the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" has already been greenlit for a second season, the production crew still has to go through the local Butte-Silver Bow government to obtain permission for filming locations. That process kickstarted Thursday afternoon, when the Butte Civic Center Board unanimously recommended Civic...
KULR8
Butte neighborhood raises concerns over mining dust
Butte is called the Mining City for a reason. It's a town that takes pride in its long history of mining copper, which continues even to this day. But one neighborhood nearby the town's last active mine may be souring on that notion.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
NBCMontana
Montana Resources: No injuries, equipment damage after slope failure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Resources says a section of the east highwall of the Continental Pit in Butte collapsed. The expected slide happened late Tuesday night without incident after officials implemented precautions. Company officials say cracks were first discovered in August. Monitoring pins were installed two days later, followed...
NBCMontana
Absentee ballot turnout in Silver Bow Co. strongest of Montana's most populous counties
BUTTE, Mont. — With polls closing in one week, absentee ballots continue coming in to election offices across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, as of Monday night, more than 209,000 ballots have already been returned. That’s 42% of all absentee ballots sent out statewide.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck go. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Fantastic Food and Restaurants that you will only find in Butte, MT. Part 1
Every time someone returns to Butte or moves back home, there is always that one place they have to stop the minute they get into town. Before they check in to the hotel. Before they go back home to see Mom and Dad. Some HAVE to have a pork chop sandwich. Others, a maple bar or a garbage omelette. Some....all of the above. But what is it about certain Butte restaurants and eateries that are not able to be dupicated or replicated? LIke the pork chop sandwich. These are plentiful in Butte. Several different restaurants offer them, each with their own subtle, delicious differences. You would think that they would go over huge in the rest of the world, but that just isn't the case. Maybe it's the altitude. Maybe it's just our close proximity to the pit...who knows? What we do know is that Butte is home to some of the most unique restaurants and dishes in the world and here are few that stand out and why.
Dreams of Montana Elk Hunt Come True For Deserving Montanans
Press Release from Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Received Nov 1st, 2022, Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. Big Hearts Under the Big Sky (BHUBS), a program of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA), has completed the sixth “family adventure” scheduled for the year. Who were...
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Millionaire tickets sell out in just over a day
HELENA, Mont. - Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in a little more than 24 hours Wednesday, according to Montana State Lottery's Facebook post. The following Montana Millionaire drawings are on the following dates:. Nov. 25: $100,000. Dec. 16: $25,000. After Dec.25: Grand Prize Drawings. "You surely blew our minds. We...
discoveringmontana.com
The Best Horseback Riding in Helena
As so many towns in Montana are surrounded by endless miles of backcountry single-track heading up into the mountains, it would be something of a shame if the state’s capitol wasn’t too. But as it turns out Helena has some amazing riding opportunities just adjacent to the town,...
montanakaimin.com
NBCMontana
Special Olympics Montana seeks volunteers for basketball tournament in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — A big event in the Mining City is set for next weekend, as Special Olympics Montana is ready to bring back their basketball tournament for the first time since before the pandemic. It all gets started at the Maroon Activity Center at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday...
Butte women rescue owl tangled in fishing line
Khristina and her mother, Terry Streit, were at the lake in October when they saw the owl in the willow bush. Kristina took out her camera to get a picture.
Montana FBI Special Agent Is Found Guilty On All Charges
What is a person supposed to do when they count on the authorities to protect them from harm, but that authority figure uses their professional tools to in fact HARM them? This is exactly what happened in Helena, MT. Ricky James Shelbourn, a former Montana FBI Agent, was recently found...
NBCMontana
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
buttesports.com
Bulldogs Push Bengals is Western AA Opener
The Butte High Bulldogs Volleyball team opened the Western AA Divisional tournament against the #! Seed Helena High. The Dogs came out on fire pushing the 14-0 Bengals in the opening set, showing they could play with the rest, with a 30-28 victory. The girls in purple rallied time and...
buttesports.com
Bulldogs take 1-0 Record to Helena
The Butte High Bulldogs, fresh off their best Team performance of the season, are headed to Helena for the second game of their second season, the Class AA playoffs. In their best performance of the year the Bulldogs showed how much they have come together as a team. The proof was in the scoring, five Bulldogs scored touchdowns against Great Falls, Jonas Sherman, Zach Tierney, Cam Gurnsey, Trey Hansen and Jace Stenson all scored TDs. The team first, next man up, approach of the Butte High coaching staff was on display for all to see and the players buy in showed on the scoreboard with a 35-21 playoff victory.
