‘Great sadness’: Family, school mourn Raleigh teen killed in Halloween night shooting; 2 other youths injured

cbs17
City of Oaks marathon to be dedicated to Raleigh mass shooting victim Susan Karnatz
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A loving mother and dedicated runner that was gunned down in October’s Raleigh mass shooting will have Sunday’s City of Oaks Marathon dedicated to her. Karnatz, 49, was an avid runner who frequented the greenway where some of the shootings occurred on Oct....
Juvenile arrested in teen's shooting death on Halloween night in Raleigh
Raleigh police said a male juvenile was taken into custody in the shooting death of Xzavion Lawton.
cbs17
19-year-old killed in shooting near Fayetteville, man arrested, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said they have arrested a man in connection to a late Friday afternoon shooting left a teen dead. At 5:04 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 2300 block of Cattail Circle regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival in the area...
Police respond to mass shooter Halloween costume in Raleigh neighborhood where 5 died
“This subject’s costume and demeanor were insensitive and reprehensible but not criminal.”
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
cbs17
Police respond to crash outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy ahead of the school day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy. At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance. According to police,...
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
cbs17
‘I have to call his mom’: 911 calls released in fatal teen shooting in Raleigh on Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released 911 calls they received when a teen was shot on Halloween night. The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from police. One of those callers told 911 dispatch,...
cbs17
2nd person arrested in late October deadly shooting in Durham, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has been arrested in the deadly shooting death of a Durham woman, the Durham Police Department said Friday morning. Richard Bowens, 57, has been charged with concealment/fail to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property in the Oct. 27 death of Julie Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.
cbs17
Public’s help needed: Goldsboro man killed in Selma shooting, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly shooting at a nightclub mid-October. On Sunday, Oct. 16 before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St.
cbs17
Driver dead in wrong-way crash on I-540 early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a driver is dead after driving the wrong way on I-540 and crashing into another car early Saturday morning. At about 2:39 a.m., officers said they were called to I-540 near Exit 7, Glenwood Ave. in reference to a crash. Investigators said...
'He was just really loved': Family of Raleigh teen gunned down on Halloween speaks
The family of 16-year-old Xzavion Lawton is in mourning after the teen was gunned down on Halloween while out trick-or-treating.
No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens
The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.
cbs17
3 arrested in Durham ‘Operation Washout’ connected to February homicides, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
Raleigh News & Observer
2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park
Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
cbs17
Goldsboro traffic crash injures elderly woman who was chasing her dog, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman is in the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, according to the police department. On Wednesday at about 7:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard for a car accident involving a pedestrian.
Raleigh teen who jumped from moving car describes terrifying Lyft ride
A terrified Raleigh teenager wound up in the ER after jumping from a moving Lyft ride when the driver made lewd comments and sprayed something that left her feeling drugged.
cbs17
Arrest made in fatal Raleigh Halloween shooting that killed 16-year-old, injured 2 others
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The person suspected to have shot three juveniles, killing one on Halloween night at a North Raleigh apartment complex, has been arrested. Raleigh police announced the arrest Thursday morning, only sharing that the suspect is a male juvenile. The Monday night shooting took place just...
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
cbs17
Clayton businesses reeling after damages during shooting
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Employees at Queen Nails and Spa in Clayton picked up the glass left behind from an early morning shooting on Thursday. The business is just one of three that boarded up windows and assessed damages after finding multiple bullet holes and shattered glass. “No one...
