Read full article on original website
Related
kxnet.com
MHA West Segment open ‘Twice as Nice Thrift Store’
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, the west segment of the MHA Nation has opened up a new thrift store. Two days ago, the Twice as Nice Thrift Store held an opening ceremony in honor of its soft opening. The West Segment of the MHA...
KFYR-TV
Heroes Rise brewing up a cup of Joe for first responders at Big One in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Friday marked the first day of the 47th annual Christmas Big One Art & Craft Fair in Minot. Some of the vendors at this year’s show champion some pretty cool causes. Heroes Rise coffee company is at their 4th Big One Christmas show in...
‘Let’s Destroy It’ rage room is looking for items
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Do you have something just lying around that would be good to smash into pieces? One local business could put that to good use. Let’s Destroy It in Minot is currently going on a scavenger hunt, to find the best things to smash in their rage rooms. They have reached out […]
KFYR-TV
First District Health Unit to offer smoking cessation class
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – First District Health Unit in Minot is offering smokers a chance to develop a plan to quit the habit. The unit is offering a free class to provide information and support for any who are considering quitting smoking or vaping at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
KFYR-TV
Remodel slated for Minot children’s library; staff hope project will aid childhood literacy development
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Libraries are seen as “great equalizers” for communities since they offer resources for residents, no matter a person’s financial status. That’s why staff at the Minot Public Library are eager to use a $50,000 grant from the Minot Area Community Foundation to benefit area children.
KFYR-TV
Mobile home, grass fire west of Minot
DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - A fire caused heavy damage to a mobile home and burned a nearby hillside Tuesday afternoon west of Minot. Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann the fire started in the home in the 200 block of 62nd Street SW, along Hwy 2 right before the trestle, and spread outside to a nearby hill.
kxnet.com
Minot man sentenced for Fentanyl and Child Endangerment
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 43-year-old Minot man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for intent to deliver more than 900 fentanyl pills and for child endangerment. Rafelle Edelle-Deleroi Harris is charged with a class A felony, intent to deliver fentanyl, and two class C felonies for exposure to illegal drugs to a one and two-year-old.
KFYR-TV
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: South Prairie’s Amy Mikkelson
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – When Amy Mikkelson walks into a room, the whole room wants to meet her. “In the hallways, she will talk to anybody and everybody who is within range,” said Ketura Schwarzrock, Amy’s coach and teacher. “I like to talk a lot and learn...
KFYR-TV
Meet the two candidates running for a spot on Minot City Council
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two men are running for the open spot on the Minot city council—Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining term of Tom Ross, who was elected mayor of Minot in June. Burlingame is the Executive Director of Independence, Inc.,...
Minot Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot Fire Department responded to a fire in Woodbridge Mobile Home Park at approximately 9:10 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, November 2. According to the department, firefighters arrived on the scene at 401 31st Avenue Southeast #40, where they discovered smoke and fire coming from the mobile […]
KFYR-TV
Absentee voters encouraged to submit ballots in person, as Election Day draws near
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re now less than a week away from election day with early voting and absentee voting underway. In light of the issues with slower mail delivery in North Dakota, election officials encourage citizens to drop off absentee ballots in person, if they can. Ward County...
Remains of North Dakota World War II Soldier to be buried in Arlington, VA
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The remains of Army Private First Class Robert L. Alexander, a Soldier from North Dakota who was killed during World War II, will be laid to rest on November 14, at Arlington National Cemetery. According to a news release, Alexander was a native of Tolley, North Dakota, and a member of […]
KFYR-TV
Grey Wolf helicopters touch down in Minot
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Skies turned grey in Minot recently, but not because of the weather. MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters from Boeing touched down in the Magic City this week for the first time. Minot Air Force Base is the future home of four of the...
KFYR-TV
Early voting numbers so far in Ward County
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Election day isn’t until next Tuesday, but more than 2,000 people have already cast their ballots in Ward County for the November election. The Ward County Auditor said that, as of the polls closing Wednesday, 2,236 voters had cast ballots. Early voting for Ward...
kfgo.com
Suspected driver in federal meth conspiracy case appears in court
FARGO (KFGO) – A man prosecutors say is connected to a large-scale drug distribution case filed earlier this month appeared in federal district court for a detention hearing. Judge Alice R. Senechal ruled that Victor Manuel Partida-Ojeda should remain in custody until his hearing because of the charges and...
Comments / 1