Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?
Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
Christmas Music Is Back On The Air in Grand Rapids On 100.5 The River
As the calendar flips from October to November, the 'unofficial' start of the Christmas holiday became more official for radio listeners in West Michigan. West Michigan's original 'Christmas Station' has made the annual programming change to 24/7 Christmas music on 100.5 The River. The switch to programming took place in...
New Owners Taking Over West Michigan Craig’s Cruisers Locations
One of West Michigan's most iconic Family Entertainment Complexes is being sold, and that begs the question, who is taking over?. It was announced today that the three Craig's Cruisers locations in West Michigan would be sold to a company called Five Star Parks and Attractions. The centers are expected to remain open after the sale.
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Has Trunk or Treat Ruined Traditional Trick or Treating in Grand Rapids?
I'll admit, I'm one of those people that goes absolutely wild when it comes time to get ready for halloween. I'm picking out multiple costumes, throwing up inflatables in my yard, and trying to see if I can repurpose the cobwebs in my basement to use as decorations. (Okay, maybe that last one is a little bit of a stretch.)
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
Get Ready! Here is your Tulip Time Festival Guide
The entertainment lineup for next year's Tulip Time Festival has been officially announced. From May 6th to May 14th, you can experience the tulips in full bloom in Holland. With the announcement of the entertainment that will be at the Tulip Time Festival, it is indeed time to find out everything about the iconic festival.
Eat A Bowl Of Ramen From This Grand Rapids Restaurant & Help End Child Hunger
What about eating food while helping a good cause?. A restaurant we featured before is finally opening its doors in downtown Grand Rapids next week. NOODLEPIG is ready to have its grand opening on November 9th at 11:00 AM in the North Monroe District o the main floor of the 601 Bond Apartments.
What is considered improper disposal?
Do not rake, pile or blow leaves and/or other debris into the streets or storm drains. From now until the second Saturday in December, you have the option to pay for yard waste collection. The city's rule is that all yard waste has to be collected by 7:00 AM. In...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Marshall, Michigan – The State Capitol That Never Was
Earlier this week, we posted an article about the three different Capitols that Michigan has had - two of which were in Lansing. But when plans were put in place to move the Capitol from Detroit in 1847, it wasn't Lansing that was the favorite city... it was actually Marshall!
New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids Uptown Neighborhood
After four years in business, a Grand Rapids restaurant has a new name and menu. Cantina Las Amigos Opens in Place of Danzón Cubano in Grand Rapids. Danzón Cubano first opened at 1 Carlton Ave. SE in Grand Rapids' Uptown neighborhood in 2018. The restaurant served Cuban dishes with a blend of Native American, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences.
Grand Rapids Police Want to Pay YOU to Help Reduce Crime
Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Harbor Humane Needs Your Help After A ‘Ruff’ Year For Fuzzy Friends
They say when it rains, it pours. But in this case, the Harbor Humane staff is dealing with it raining dogs and cats with little relief in sight. There's no umbrella you can purchase to guard yourself against an outpouring of love when it comes to a heavier-than-usual adoption season, and the usual 'fall relief' that animal shelters see, is missing this West Olive shelter.
“Too Extreme”? Michigan Political Catch Phrase Gets Roasted Online
It's the catchphrase of the midterm elections, with both sides calling the other extreme, and now a GR humor group is roasting the slogan, and churning out some funny, but true memes. It Turns Out The "Too Confusing, Too Extreme" Slogan Can Be Applied To Anything. Liberals and Conservatives alike...
