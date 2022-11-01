ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?

Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
New Owners Taking Over West Michigan Craig’s Cruisers Locations

One of West Michigan's most iconic Family Entertainment Complexes is being sold, and that begs the question, who is taking over?. It was announced today that the three Craig's Cruisers locations in West Michigan would be sold to a company called Five Star Parks and Attractions. The centers are expected to remain open after the sale.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
Get Ready! Here is your Tulip Time Festival Guide

The entertainment lineup for next year's Tulip Time Festival has been officially announced. From May 6th to May 14th, you can experience the tulips in full bloom in Holland. With the announcement of the entertainment that will be at the Tulip Time Festival, it is indeed time to find out everything about the iconic festival.
HOLLAND, MI
What is considered improper disposal?

Do not rake, pile or blow leaves and/or other debris into the streets or storm drains. From now until the second Saturday in December, you have the option to pay for yard waste collection. The city's rule is that all yard waste has to be collected by 7:00 AM. In...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Marshall, Michigan – The State Capitol That Never Was

Earlier this week, we posted an article about the three different Capitols that Michigan has had - two of which were in Lansing. But when plans were put in place to move the Capitol from Detroit in 1847, it wasn't Lansing that was the favorite city... it was actually Marshall!
MARSHALL, MI
New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids Uptown Neighborhood

After four years in business, a Grand Rapids restaurant has a new name and menu. Cantina Las Amigos Opens in Place of Danzón Cubano in Grand Rapids. Danzón Cubano first opened at 1 Carlton Ave. SE in Grand Rapids' Uptown neighborhood in 2018. The restaurant served Cuban dishes with a blend of Native American, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Police Want to Pay YOU to Help Reduce Crime

Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Harbor Humane Needs Your Help After A ‘Ruff’ Year For Fuzzy Friends

They say when it rains, it pours. But in this case, the Harbor Humane staff is dealing with it raining dogs and cats with little relief in sight. There's no umbrella you can purchase to guard yourself against an outpouring of love when it comes to a heavier-than-usual adoption season, and the usual 'fall relief' that animal shelters see, is missing this West Olive shelter.
WEST OLIVE, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

