Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Fifa World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
BBC
Scotland: Rangers' Brogan Hay named in youthful squad for friendlies
Rangers forward Brogan Hay has been given a first call-up in a youthful Scotland squad for friendlies against Panama and Venezuela in Spain. Arsenal defender Jen Beattie and Sassuolo forward Lana Clelland are among the experienced players omitted. Glasgow City keeper Erin Clachers and defender Amy Muir, Hibernian defender Leah...
Soccer-'Captain America' Pulisic faces sky-high World Cup expectations
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pressure is on for "Captain America" Christian Pulisic to put on a superhero performance on his World Cup debut in Qatar, building on years of sky-high expectations from his U.S. fans.
USWNT to make first New Zealand trip with January friendlies vs. Football Ferns
For the first time, the U.S. women’s national team is heading to New Zealand. U.S. Soccer has announced a pair of January friendlies for the USWNT against New Zealand, the co-host of the 2023 World Cup along with Australia. After training in New Zealand for six days, the USWNT will face the Football Ferns on January 18 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. local time, which will be 10 p.m. ET on January 17 in the United States. The second match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on January 21 at 4 p.m. local...
Group of Death: Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Earns the Feared Title?
The FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Qatar this November, and there was much hype surrounding the draw for the tournament's group stage. The World Cup draw takes each potential 32 teams and divides them into eight groups of four. Each nation is drawn from a pot based on its current world ranking and divvied accordingly. Only one of those gets to call itself the Group of Death.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Moriyasu targets World Cup quarters as Furuhashi, Osako miss out
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu left Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako out of his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, saying he had opted for players with “burning ambition” over experience at the finals this month. The Japanese...
BBC
Sarina Wiegman 'will not comment' on Hannah Hampton's absence from England squad
England manager Sarina Wiegman said she "would not like to comment" on the reasons why goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been left out of the squad again. Aston Villa's Hampton, 21, has not been selected for England since being part of the squad that won Euro 2022. Reports this week suggested...
Soccer-Ecuador at the World Cup
Having never qualified for a World Cup in the 20th century, Ecuador then made it to four out of six including Qatar. Their best performance was in Germany in 2006 when they reached the last 16 after wins over Poland and Costa Rica, before being eliminated 1-0 by England thanks to a David Beckham free kick. They fell at the group stage in 2002 and 2014.
Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty still hoping to make USMNT World Cup roster
Arsenal defender Auston Trusty insists he hasn't given up on earning a spot on the United States Men's National Team's World Cup roster.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
Ghana World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Ghana are back at the World Cup after an eight-year gap since bowing out at the group stage in Brazil.A poor return of one point then will fix minds on battling for a place in the last 16 here.Memories of 2010 in South Africa will also fuel motivation, particularly a third game against Uruguay in a repeat of the quarter-final loss on penalties to La Celeste.Luis Suarez was the villain that day, with his red card for handling on the line denying a goal for Dominic Adiyiah in extra-time.An away goal from Arsenal’s Thomas Partey in Abuja was enough...
Canadian defender Kennedy to miss World Cup
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian defender Scott Kennedy will miss the World Cup after injuring a shoulder. The 25-year-old, who has eight international appearances, was hurt Saturday while playing for Regensburg against Rostock in the German second tier, leaving the match in the seventh minute. “He was devastated this morning,”...
Soccer-List of players missing or doubtful for World Cup through injury
PAUL POGBA (FRANCE) Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and went under the knife in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England captain Tom Halliwell targets home success
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England wheelchair rugby league captain Tom Halliwell believes the World Cup gives the sport a huge chance on the biggest stage. The tournament starts on Thursday with the hosts facing Australia at the...
Kate to watch England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match
The Princess of Wales will cheer on England when she attends their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate will attend the crunch game on Saturday in Wigan, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Harry launched the draw for the World Cup in January 2020, just over a week after announcing he wanted to step down with wife Meghan as a working royal for personal and financial freedom.I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴🏉Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Australia - Cleary & Cherry-Evans both in squad
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans have both been named in Australia's squad for their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Lebanon.
STATBOX-Soccer-Argentina at the World Cup
Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following is a stat box on Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. Argentina have appeared at 17 different World Cups, winning the tournament twice (1978 and 1986) and finishing runners-up three times. Their last appearance in the final came in 2014 when they lost to Germany in extra time.
