Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Show Off ‘Adorable’ Pregnancy Halloween Costume

By Grace Turney
 3 days ago

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young shared how their family celebrated Halloween, and fans can’t get enough of the pregnant Selling Sunset star’s costume. Here’s what the reality TV couple wore and what fans said about their outfits.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek El Moussa and pregnant Heather Rae Young shared their Halloween costumes

On Oct. 31, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young shared matching Instagram posts showing off their family’s Halloween costumes. Instead of sticking to one theme, they each wore different looks.

El Moussa’s 12-year-old daughter Taylor dressed in cowboy boots and a pink cowboy hat. The Flip or Flop star and his 7-year-old son Brayden wore matching shark suits. And Young wore a skeleton costume, complete with a tiny baby skeleton over her lower stomach.

“Happy Halloween from the El Moussas!!” the couple captioned the photos, adding a skull and crossbones emoji, a cowboy emoji, and two shark emojis. “Spot the baby,” they wrote, with the eyeballs emoji, a magnifying glass, and a white heart.

Fans loved Heather Rae Young’s creative pregnancy Halloween costume

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa fans adored their family’s Halloween costumes. They especially seemed to love Young’s baby skeleton.

Chrishell Stause , Young’s Selling Sunset castmate, commented, “Omg this is the CUTEST pregnancy costume I’ve ever seen,” followed by a series of emojis.

One fan wrote, “Heather so adorable your costume and of course the kids too. Taylor is looking more like a teenager everyday. Love how you love your family. :) :),” while another said, “Heather, your costume is so cute! Adorable family!”

One fan made a clever joke about El Moussa’s name and costume by writing, “Tarek the sharek. Your family is precious and you are a great mommy!”

Another fan noticed the family didn’t wear matching costumes and commented, “She missed the opportunity for mommy shark!!” Young responded, “I got a shark too! But I really wanted Skelton [sic],” adding a red heart emoji.

Tarek El Moussa and the ‘Selling Sunset’ star are expecting their baby in early 2023

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa revealed the Selling Sunset star’s pregnancy in July. This will be the reality TV couple’s first baby together . Young is already the stepmother to Taylor and Brayden, El Moussa’s two children from his first marriage to Christina Hall .

The couple shared the pregnancy news by posting pictures from a beach maternity shoot. El Moussa’s two kids appeared in some of the photos, wearing T-shirts that said, “BABY EL MOUSSA COMING JANUARY 2023.”

Later the same month, Young and El Moussa revealed their baby’s sex. They are expecting a boy to arrive in January.

The couple has a new show called The Flipping El Moussas coming to HGTV in 2023. Young will also star in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset .

