PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.

PARSONS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO