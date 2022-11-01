Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
koamnewsnow.com
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
NWA mom says she was almost target of woman charged in death of Ashley Bush
A Northwest Arkansas mom says she's grateful to be alive after she almost fell victim to the online profile, "Lucy", also known as the Amber Waterman, the woman charged in the death of Ashley Bush and her unborn baby.
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle this afternoon (11/4), on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired. Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours long stand off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
fourstateshomepage.com
Three charges filed in former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting case
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man’s nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall. Douglas Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy
A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
fourstateshomepage.com
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming...
Two women killed in Benton County crash
Two women were killed in a car crash Tuesday on Interstate 49 northbound.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Grove hayride crash victim upgraded to stable condition, family says
GROVE, Okla. – The medical condition of a 12-year-old Grove girl injured in a hayride accident has been upgraded. Vinalee Follmuth just celebrated her birthday Wednesday. On Saturday, the Grove sixth-grade student was involved in a hayride accident and is currently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to a Go Fund Me account established by Follmuth’s family and friends.
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
KTUL
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
Marshalls poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan.
Marshall’s is coming to Pittsburg, Kan. in the former Goody’s location at 2905 Broadway, next to Home Depot. PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls is poised to open a new store in Pittsburg on N Broadway. According to a media release by parent company TJX, “shoppers in Pittsburg will find an amazing selection of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes,...
