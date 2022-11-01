ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit

JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle this afternoon (11/4), on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired. Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours long stand off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Three charges filed in former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man’s nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall. Douglas Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy

A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out

GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Grove hayride crash victim upgraded to stable condition, family says

GROVE, Okla. – The medical condition of a 12-year-old Grove girl injured in a hayride accident has been upgraded. Vinalee Follmuth just celebrated her birthday Wednesday. On Saturday, the Grove sixth-grade student was involved in a hayride accident and is currently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to a Go Fund Me account established by Follmuth’s family and friends.
GROVE, OK
KTUL

52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marshalls poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan.

Marshall’s is coming to Pittsburg, Kan. in the former Goody’s location at 2905 Broadway, next to Home Depot. PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls is poised to open a new store in Pittsburg on N Broadway. According to a media release by parent company TJX, “shoppers in Pittsburg will find an amazing selection of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes,...
PITTSBURG, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy