Taylor Swift announced a 2023 tour and nearly crashed Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for “All Too Well” at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. | Charles Sykes, Invision via Associated Press

Taylor Swift is at it again. She made the announcement fans have been waiting for since 2020 — that she will be going on tour again.

On Tuesday at 6:24 a.m. MDT, she announced 27 tour dates in 20 different cities for the “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” starting on March 18 on her social media . She will be adding international dates soon.

The announcement prompted fans to register on Ticketmaster to be put in a queue to buy tickets the day they go on sale on Nov. 15. Swifties, what Taylor Swift fans call themselves, flooded the site, causing Ticketmaster to nearly crash with the sheer volume of visitors, per MSN .

When was the last time Taylor Swift went on tour?

Swift hasn’t toured since her “Reputation Tour” ended in 2018. She announced tour dates for her “Lover” album that she planned on doing as music festivals with other artists, but those concerts were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How much will Taylor Swift concert tickets cost?

According to Variety, the tickets will start at $49 and go up to $449. VIP packages will start at $199, up to $899.

Since her last tour, Swift has dropped four brand-new albums — “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore” and “Midnights.” She has also rereleased two previously recorded albums, “Fearless” and “Red,” and included never-before heard tracks with each rerelease.

So Swifties can look forward to hearing songs from all of Swift’s eras of music in the performances.

Taylor Swift dominates the top 10 spots on Billboard 100

Swift became the first artist to claim the top 10 spots in the Billboard Hot 100. “Midnights” also became “the first album ever with as many as 10 Hot 100 top 10s, besting the nine from Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ in 2021,” Billboard reported.

