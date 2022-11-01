Read full article on original website
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?
Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
Grand Rapids community mourns prominent pastor’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beloved Grand Rapids Bishop Dennis McMurray has died at the age of 63. McMurray, who died Wednesday, Nov. 2, was the founder and senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, which was established with his wife in 1992. “We are saddened by the...
We’re No. 1! Grand Rapids Once AGAIN Named Best Beer City in America
Once again, Grand Rapids has defended its title of "Beer City USA"!. For the fourth time, GR has taken the No. 1 spot in USA Today and 10Best's "Best Beer City in America" poll. Greyline Brewing, City Built Brewing, Kusterer Brauhaus, Founders Brewing Company, Broad Leaf Brewing, Arvon Brewing, Brewery...
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
‘Father Jack’ remembered as fierce advocate for the poor in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – Father “Jack” Lagoe was known for welcoming the unwelcome. As a longtime priest in the Muskegon community, he welcomed homeless individuals into his church with open arms, taking them by the hand and leading them to the front row for his sermons. As a...
WOOD
Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of Safe GR ‘dark money’
With billboards, radio spots and flyers, an ad campaign backed by a group called Safe GR paints the city of Grand Rapids as anything but safe: murders up, gun crime up, car thefts on the rise. (Nov. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of …. With billboards, radio...
Many Celebrities Are Coming to Town for Grand Rapids Comic Con
Grand Rapids Comic Con is happening next weekend. Coming up on November 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2022, Grand Rapids Comic Con will once again return to The Devos Place in Grand Rapids. Many celebrity guests will be in town that you can meet. The list of guests includes some of...
Muskegon Museum of History & Science hosting True Crimes of Muskegon event
The Muskegon Museum of History & Science has announced that it will be hosting the True Crimes of Muskegon event. It will be held on Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at the museum (430 Clay Avenue).
grmag.com
Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues
A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7. Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail. Remi is also a...
Developers look to build 10-story mixed-use building on the Grand River
The building would be a 140-unit apartment complex and house 6,100 square feet of commercial space.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company
GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
Popular Grand Rapids Wood-Fired Bakery Expands With New Bagel Shop
Grand Rapids' wood-fired bakery, Field & Fire, is expanding with a new bagel shop. Rad Bagels to Open in Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Field & Fire Bakery first opened in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in 2013. They specialize in authentic European breads and pastries, and focus on using local, organic ingredients.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Ghafari to unveil new Grand Rapids office
A global architecture firm is opening its new Grand Rapids office next week. Ghafari Associates plans to open its new 8,500-square-foot office on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW. “The incorporated advanced technology to work across offices provides our team with the ability to collaborate both in person...
Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Long awaited upgrades will give new life to historic Grand Rapids ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I stopped by Sullivan Field on a beautiful fall afternoon to get some extra footage of the ballpark for this story. There was a man standing along the outside fence of the ballpark looking in. As I approached, he turned to me. "What can you...
97.9 WGRD
