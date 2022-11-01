Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ First Reviews Call It the Best MCU Phase Four Movie
There’s a lot riding on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is Marvel’s attempt to continue what looked to be their most lucrative solo franchise after the death of its star Chadwick Boseman. It’s also the final film of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the company’s latest attempt to turn around the somewhat rocky reception of several of its recent movies since the release of Avengers: Endgame.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Could Have Biggest Opening Weekend of 2022
The only people who may be anticipating the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel fans are Marvel accountants. The first sequel to one of the biggest superhero movies of all time is tracking for a gargantuan opening weekend that should make it one of the biggest films of 2022 as soon as it premieres in theaters.
Letitia Wright Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Red Carpet
Of course, the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would end up being an emotional event. But Letitia Wright’s tribute to her late co-star took things to a whole new level. Wright plays Shuri, T'Challa's younger sister and the princess of Wakanda in the Black Panther film series. Observers...
Marvel Launches Official Black Panther Podcast
Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is increasing its footprint in the podcasting space with the “official” Black Panther podcast. Dubbed Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the show will be hosted by author (and sometime Black Panther writer) Ta-Nehisi Coates. The debut episode premieres this Thursday, on November 3, and features a conversation between Coates and Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the two Black Panther films.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Deadpool/Wolverine Team-Up Came Together
A lot of Marvel news leaks in advance these days, but the announcement that Deadpool 3 was becoming a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie — with Hugh Jackman back in his signature role several years after he made his “final” appearance as the character in Logan — was a real shock. Jackman was previously adamant that he was done playing Wolverine, and Logan was a pretty conclusive ending to his story. Plus, Jackman’s X-Men movies were made by Fox, and with Marvel now controlling those properties and characters, it looked like the company was ready to bring in a whole new cast to portray their mutant heroes.
‘Black Adam’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s Career As Leading Man
DC Comics fans know Black Adam, but in the wider moviegoing world, he’s a very obscure character. So when people showed up this weekend for the movie in large numbers, it wasn’t necessarily the droves and droves of Black Adam fans that made the movie a hit. It was Dwayne Johnson fans, looking for the chance to see their favorite play a comic-book hero for the first time.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Gets Official Rating For ‘Strong Violence’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, for the 30th straight time, an MCU movie has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America. Wakanda Forever is officially rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, action and some language.”. For...
James Cameron Explains How ‘Avatar’ Is Different From Marvel & DC
The world has changed so much since the last Avatar came out about 13 years ago. In 2009, the Marvel Cinematic Universe barely existed; Disney had just bought Marvel and The Avengers was still three years away. Batman was played by Christian Bale and the notion of a shared DC universe with all of the Justice League was basically a pipe dream.
What Is Kang’s Plan in ‘Quantumania’?
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer makes it very clear that the film will come down to a battle between Ant-Man and his allies and Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the end of the trailer has Kang offering Ant-Man some kind of deal — if Ant-Man agrees, Kang will supposedly send him out of the Quantum Realm and back to his home on Earth.
‘Black Adam’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest DC Secrets
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. Also, please take note: The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Just FYI. Black Adam first appeared in the pages of The Marvel Family way back in 1945. (At the time, Shazam was known as Captain Marvel; Marvel didn’t technically exist at the time, and they would not create their own “Captain Marvel” until 1967.) And within the mythology of DC Comics, Black Adam dates back to the days of antiquity, when he was one of the earliest warriors to claim the powers of the wizard Shazam.
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff
Do you hear that? Listen carefully and you’ll pick up the faint sound of a successful franchise mutating into a cinematic universe. In this case, the franchise is A Quiet Place, which has grossed more than $630 million worldwide to date across two well-received movies. A third entry in the main storyline is in the works, but a spinoff movie titled A Quiet Place: Day One is also moving forward, based on an idea from the franchise’s writer/director, John Krasinski. The film will be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, whose debut feature, Pig with Nicolas Cage, was one of the best American movies of recent years. (When this project was first announced back in the fall of 2020 Jeff Nichols, who made Take Shelter and Midnight Special, was attached as writer/director.)
James Gunn to Take Over DC Films and TV
Just a few hours ago, Marvel released the trailer for one of two projects they have in the next year directed by James Gunn, who has been in charge of their Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since 2014. But it appears that Gunn will be done with Marvel after that, at least for a while, as he is now transitioning to becoming one of the co-chairs and co-CEOs of the division within Warner Bros. dedicated to make movies and shows based on DC Comics.
‘Black Adam’ Producer Frustrated With Post-Credits Scene Leak
Black Adam has been in the works for an extremely long time. So it makes sense the people behind it would be a little upset when things get spoiled. In the lead-up to the film’s release, Dwayne Johnson made some hints here and there, even coming right out to say it in an interview. While of course, a fight between Black Adam and Shazam was planned, Johnson wanted more. When asked if the film would lead to a fight between Black Adam and a certain guy from Smallville, he said:
DC Films Chief Leaves Warner Bros.
Walter Hamada, who has been the head of DC Films at Warner Bros. since 2008, has left the company. Hamada began his career at TriStar as an assistant, before moving to Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema division in 2007. While there, he served as a producer on some really big films, such as The Conjuring series and It. He was largely involved in horror films from that time.
Kevin Feige Reveals What Connects Everything in MCU Phase 4
Marvel’s Phase 4 can feel a little disjointed depending on your perspective. That’s why it's helpful that Kevin Feige explained how it all works out. People have a few gripes about Phase 4 and the state of the MCU in general right now, but hopefully, those are on their way to being fixed.
Superhero Movies Are Trending In a Dangerous Direction
This weekend, Dwayne Johnson celebrated all the good reviews his Black Adam was getting — from audiences. “This phenomenal 90 percent AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy.”
Tobin Bell Will Return as Jigsaw in Next ‘Saw’ Film
He goes by the Jigsaw Killer, but they should probably call him The Cat; the dude seemingly has nine lives. While the brilliant yet sadistic Jigsaw — AKA “John Kramer” — died in Saw III, he hung around via flashbacks and assorted other plot devices, through Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. He got a momentary break from torturing people via deranged Rube Goldberg-esque death traps in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but now it looks like Jigsaw, as played by actor Tobin Bell, will return in the upcoming tenth Saw, which is due in theaters at this time next year.
Netflix Cancels New Mike Judge Series Mid-Production
Mike Judge has been busy lately, with the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, first in a streaming movie and then in a new TV series, both available on Paramount+. And along with Greg Daniels, his co-creator on King of the Hill, he was executive producing another animated series for Netflix called Bad Crimes — but now that series has been canceled in the middle of production, before a single episode had made it to air (or streaming).
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Over Three Hours Long
We have been waiting for a long time for Avatar: The Way of Water. And apparently we’re going to be watching it for a long time too. According to reports online, Avatar: The Water of Water, James Cameron’s first Avatar sequel (and first directorial effort of any kind since 2009) will run ‘around three hours and 10 minutes.” The original Avatar, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie in the history of motion pictures, was just two hours and 42 minutes long.
‘Venom 3’ Moves Forward With New Director
“EDDIEEEEEEEE, ARE YOU READY TO MAKE ANOTHER SEQUEL?”. Ready or not, here comes Venom with another movie, his third to date. The first two films in the franchise, starring Tom Hardy as an investigative reporter turned host to a strange but heroic alien symbiote, have grossed $1.36 billion worldwide. That’s despite the fact that Spider-Man, the character whose exploits inspired Venom in the first place in Marvel Comics, has basically never appeared in any of the movies.
