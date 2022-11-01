Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County SRO wins award for excellence in community service
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Deputy has won an award recognizing his work as a Student Resource Officer. Deputy Jeremy Borowski is a SRO at South Brunswick High School and received the award for Excellence in Community Service from the Southport-Oak Island Kiwanis Club.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County partners with City of Wilmington to hold 1898 educational events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Several events will be taking place over the next 10 days in New Hanover County to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État. Thursday’s ‘lunchtime lesson’ is one of many events happening around the city.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m. According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person. The name of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Calabash Fire Department announces death of longtime President
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Roger’s Wish’ blanket drive providing warmth to Bladen County residents
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — An annual blanket drive in Elizabethtown is helping to keep Bladen County residents warm this winter. Friday was the distribution day for donations of blankets and winter wear collected over the past several weeks. Roger’s Wish began in August of 2013 to honor Roger Grunder....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three Bridge Tour lets bicyclists explore scenic Brunswick County beaches
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Happening Saturday is the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands’ annual Three Bridge Tour, a fundraising event held in southern Brunswick County. The event raises money for those in need in the community, with a special focus on youth organizations. Ed O’Neill is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Police Department begins ‘Shop with a Cop’ campaign
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s time for the annual Southport Police Department Shop with a Cop campaign. The December event helps kids receive gifts for the holiday season by going on a shopping spree with a police officer. Applications to take part in the 2022 campaign are available...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Veterans Day Parade returning to downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veterans day is approaching, and the Southeast North Carolina (SENC) Veterans Day Parade will return this year to downtown Wilmington. In conjunction with the New Hanover Veterans Council, the 2022 SENC Veterans Day Parade will be held to provide a place to bring together and to honor all U.S. military veterans.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County holding Veterans Day events Sunday, next week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are several events for veterans taking place over the next several days in Columbus County. A Veterans Parade is taking place Sunday in Nakina, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Participants will line up at Nakina Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. The celebration continues into...
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents encouraged to participate in ‘Operation Green Light’, honoring veterans
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents are being asked to take part in a special campaign for veterans. From November 7th through 13th, the Health and Human Services building will be lit green for Operation Green Light, letting veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the...
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection. The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements. The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway...
WECT
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC and UNCW address student food insecurity with food pantries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the cost of food and other necessities rising, UNCW and Cape Fear Community College are touting services to address food insecurity among students. Both Cape Fear Community College and UNCW have food pantries, allowing students to grab items to help supplement their grocery lists.
