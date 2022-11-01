ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m. According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person. The name of...
Calabash Fire Department announces death of longtime President

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.
Southport Police Department begins ‘Shop with a Cop’ campaign

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s time for the annual Southport Police Department Shop with a Cop campaign. The December event helps kids receive gifts for the holiday season by going on a shopping spree with a police officer. Applications to take part in the 2022 campaign are available...
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
NC Veterans Day Parade returning to downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veterans day is approaching, and the Southeast North Carolina (SENC) Veterans Day Parade will return this year to downtown Wilmington. In conjunction with the New Hanover Veterans Council, the 2022 SENC Veterans Day Parade will be held to provide a place to bring together and to honor all U.S. military veterans.
Columbus County holding Veterans Day events Sunday, next week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are several events for veterans taking place over the next several days in Columbus County. A Veterans Parade is taking place Sunday in Nakina, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Participants will line up at Nakina Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. The celebration continues into...
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection. The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements. The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway...
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
CFCC and UNCW address student food insecurity with food pantries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the cost of food and other necessities rising, UNCW and Cape Fear Community College are touting services to address food insecurity among students. Both Cape Fear Community College and UNCW have food pantries, allowing students to grab items to help supplement their grocery lists.
