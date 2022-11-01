ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald & Review

Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury

DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decrease in Danville population changes wards

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested, accused of voting twice

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed he engaged in voter fraud during the primary election. David Badon is accused of violating the Illinois Election Code by voting twice, a Class 3 felony in the State of Illinois. Officials said Badon […]
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Federal prison time ordered in two cases

PEORIA, Ill. – Two men were given sentences in federal prison Wednesday — one on a felony sex case, another on a felony drug case. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Eric Bogan, Junior, 36, Chicago was given more than twelve years in prison Wednesday, after pleading guilty in July, 2022 to a charge of Coercion or Enticement of a Minor.
PEORIA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Austin Arraigned on Charges from Indianola Crash that Killed Three

Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.
INDIANOLA, IL
WCIA

Third suspect in Decatur murder arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday. Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter (Nov. 3, 2022)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Emily M. Gibson, 42, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for a petition to revoke her probation during a traffic stop at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Gibson driving a vehicle with expired registration. Gibson received a warning for the expired registration.
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
URBANA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder

MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon […]
MATTOON, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury indicts man for October car shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A Washington man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges accusing him of opening fire on a vehicle in Peoria about a month ago. The grand jury is charging Billy Delasso, 32, with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Other weapons and Child Endangerment charges he was arrested on were not filed.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting

Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man sentenced to more than 11 years for dealing meth

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 30-year-old Andrew Scott Howard of Peoria was sentenced Wednesday to 136 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. During his trial, evidence was presented showing that Howard sold 4 ounces of methamphetamine in July...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Christie Clinic require masks at all locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy