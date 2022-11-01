Read full article on original website
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
wglt.org
Bloomington mother in missing baby case is acquitted based on her mental condition
The whereabouts of the body of an infant who was reported missing in February remained a mystery Thursday after the infant’s mother was acquitted of concealing a death, based on her mental condition at the time the baby died. A stipulated bench trial in McLean County in which the...
wjbc.com
Mother charged in missing baby case found not guilty by reason of insanity
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman charged with concealment of her baby’s death has been found not guilty by reason of insanity because of her mental illness. While she’s acquitted of the charges, it could be years before Kimberlee Burton goes free. Her infant child Zaraz Walker has never been found and is presumed dead.
Herald & Review
Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
Decrease in Danville population changes wards
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
Urbana energy rates triple, what this means for you next bill
URBANA, Ill. -- An end to an energy contract means electric rates are going to spike in one central Illinois city. Starting in December people in Urbana will see their 4-cent rate jump to 12 cents.
Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
Decatur man arrested, accused of voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed he engaged in voter fraud during the primary election. David Badon is accused of violating the Illinois Election Code by voting twice, a Class 3 felony in the State of Illinois. Officials said Badon […]
1470 WMBD
Federal prison time ordered in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Two men were given sentences in federal prison Wednesday — one on a felony sex case, another on a felony drug case. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Eric Bogan, Junior, 36, Chicago was given more than twelve years in prison Wednesday, after pleading guilty in July, 2022 to a charge of Coercion or Enticement of a Minor.
WAND TV
African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Austin Arraigned on Charges from Indianola Crash that Killed Three
Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.
Third suspect in Decatur murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday. Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at […]
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter (Nov. 3, 2022)
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Emily M. Gibson, 42, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for a petition to revoke her probation during a traffic stop at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Gibson driving a vehicle with expired registration. Gibson received a warning for the expired registration.
Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon […]
1470 WMBD
Grand jury indicts man for October car shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Washington man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges accusing him of opening fire on a vehicle in Peoria about a month ago. The grand jury is charging Billy Delasso, 32, with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Other weapons and Child Endangerment charges he was arrested on were not filed.
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to more than 11 years for dealing meth
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 30-year-old Andrew Scott Howard of Peoria was sentenced Wednesday to 136 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. During his trial, evidence was presented showing that Howard sold 4 ounces of methamphetamine in July...
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
