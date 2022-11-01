What’s Cooking: Cinnamon Chicken

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8YBu_0iuu1xgi00

Cinnamon Chicken

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 30-35 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 2T olive oil
  • 1 Sweet onion, sliced
  • 6-8 chicken thighs and/or wings
  • 1T cinnamon
  • 1t  black pepper
  • 2t smoked paprika
  • 1t cumin
  • 1/2t red pepper flakes
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 2T agave syrup (maple syrup or honey will work as well)
  • 1 cup of chicken broth

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees
  • Place onions in the bottom of the greased baking dish
  • Mix all the spices and the agave together
  • Coat each piece of chicken in the mixture and put the pieces on top of the onions
  • Drizzle chicken with oil and pour broth in the bottom of the dish
  • Bake uncovered for 30-35 mins or until juices run clear or meat reaches internal temp of 165 degrees
  • Pair with your favorite side dish and enjoy!

Follow and like Chef Lisa at Dinner Is Served By Lisa on Facebook & IG

YourErie

YourErie

