ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Former President Donald Trump hosts rally for Iowa Republicans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Republicans rallied in northwest Iowa alongside former President Donald Trump less than a week before the midterm election. Former President Donald Trump held the rally in Iowa to show support for Republican Iowa candidates — incumbents Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was elected in 2018 and was the first woman in Iowa elected as governor, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is in his seventh term after being elected in 1980.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy