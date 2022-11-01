SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Republicans rallied in northwest Iowa alongside former President Donald Trump less than a week before the midterm election. Former President Donald Trump held the rally in Iowa to show support for Republican Iowa candidates — incumbents Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was elected in 2018 and was the first woman in Iowa elected as governor, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is in his seventh term after being elected in 1980.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO