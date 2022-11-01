ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBTM

River District Association Introduces River City Dollars

Danville’s River District Association announced on Thursday that they have created new community e-gift cards called “River District Dollars.” The e-gift cards can be used at participating River District businesses. They also announced that starting on Nov 10 when you buy a River District Dollars e-gift card...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville offering free Election Day bus service

Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The free service is to encourage interested persons to vote by removing transportation as a barrier. The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which include fixed-route and reservation-based services. Fixed route...
DANVILLE, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Ms. Full-Figured VA Pageant, LLC is accepting applications for the 2023 Pageant

Who will represent the State of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant  in New Jersey - November 17 & 18, 2023?. Are you a plus size woman that loves her community, has an amazing platform, enjoys being a part of a sisterhood, and wants to make a difference in the lives of others?  Purusha Jones-Shearin, Co-Founder/Pageant Director for the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant, LLC is looking for the next 5 Queens for the 4th Annual Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant 2023. The pageant will be held in Danville, VA in June 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

Deceased white male’s body found in water off State Park Road

On Friday, Nov. 4 at approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center received a call from a citizen concerning a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. Units from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Public...
WBTM

Danville Police Department Holds Community Engagement Walk

The Danville Police Department hosted their monthly community engagement walk in the Fox Hollow area on Thursday. This is a monthly event to check in with residents and solve any concerns citizens may have. In efforts to strengthen their mission, the Community and Youth Engagement Unit was established. The officers...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Bedford County extends property tax deadline to January 31, 2023

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Many residents in Bedford County are fired up after receiving a higher-than-expected personal property tax bill. In Bedford County, that tax is $2.35 per every $100 of the assessed value of your property, like your car. During a special meeting held on Thursday, county supervisors...
WDBJ7.com

Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
Smith Mountain Eagle

Shed burns to the ground

At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
PULASKI, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Power Co-Op targets solar facility for Pittsylvania County

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is planning four new solar projects in Virginia — one of them in Pittsylvania County. They announced the moves as part of their long-term green energy strategy. ODEC is planning a 2.8 megawatt facility in Pittsylvania County that would provide power for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door solicitation scam

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Utilities is warning customers about a individual solicitating door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist on behalf of Danville Utilities. The individual has allegedly been telling homeowners that if their home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with out-of-pocket costs, and claims there...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

