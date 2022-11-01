ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

WIFR

‘Christmas at the Farm’ returns this weekend to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, “Christmas at the Farm” makes its return to the stateline from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, November 4 and from 10 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5. The shopping market is located at the Meyer’s...
BELVIDERE, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF Gardens Provide More Than 2,000 Pounds Of Produce For Food Pantries

How did your garden fare this year? Gardens maintained at OSF hospitals in Starved Rock Country produced in a big way. Community gardens were kept up this spring and summer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and at OSF Center for Health in Streator. The Ottawa garden offered up 640 pounds of produce compared to 1,100 pounds in Mendota and just over 700 pounds in produce from the garden in Streator. All the produce is donated to local food pantries.
STREATOR, IL
Local 4 WHBF

FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind

Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
StatelineKids

Stateline Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go

If making Thanksgiving dinner isn’t your thing, you’re in luck this year! Some of the best local restaurants in the Rockford area are offering Thanksgiving Dinner packages that make the day a breeze. All you have to do is pick up your items, bring them home, reheat, and eat! It couldn’t be any easier! Make sure you put in your order soon because these are limited-time offers.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon to Kick Off Planning Effort for Land Use Decisions and They are Asking Residents to Get Involved

The City of Oregon has kicked off a planning effort to guide land use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing Comprehensive Plan. “Much has changed since the 2016 plan was prepared,” said Darin DeHaan, City Administrator. “The City has been investigating housing needs, riverfront development, walkability, and other potential projects. Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies will assist the City in preparing the plan, but much of the input will come from the community.
OREGON, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL
WQAD

Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
BETTENDORF, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pecatonica names new village president

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica has a new village board president. Village Trustee Tom Heister will take over the job. Fellow trustees picked Heister during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. He replaces Bill Smull, who resigned last week for what he said was health reasons. Heister said that he looks forward to working with […]
PECATONICA, IL
ourquadcities.com

City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance

The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
ROCK FALLS, IL
WQAD

Pride of the Wapsi Pumpkin Smash Compost aims to help environment

LONG GROVE, Iowa — When you think of smashing pumpkins, the 90s rock band may be the first to come to mind, but a local farm did exactly that and used the remains for good. The Pride of the Wapsi farm in Long Grove held its second-ever pumpkin-smashing event Sunday. Locals were able to smash pumpkins. Pride of the Wapsi co-owner, Pat Dierickx, said how the pumpkin remains are good for the environment.
LONG GROVE, IA
WQAD

Veterans can get free bus rides through MetroLINK

MOLINE, Ill. — Local veterans can now travel by bus in the Illinois Quad Cities for free. MetroLINK is offering Veterans Accessibility ID cards which give unlimited free rides for Metro's fixed route system. The card lasts for three years, but can be renewed for free. Transit officials said...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Putnam museums opens QC documentary seeking to destigmatize disabilities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new documentary is premiering at the Putnam Museum this month. "I Am Able" follows the journey of nine Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical as part of the Penguin Project of the Quad Cities' annual theatre production. The film seeks to spark conversations about inclusion and equity and what it means to destigmatize disabilities.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

