'Tis the season of giving: Here's how you can donate food to Ascentra's community drive
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Those who utilize TMBC at the Lincoln Center are the focus of a community food drive organized by Ascentra Credit Union and the center itself. Starting on Nov. 1 and ending on Nov. 15, Ascentra will be collecting items needed for Thanksgiving food boxes to go along with its donations of turkey, milk, butter and bread rolls.
'Positive vibes only' | Message behind fundraising efforts for East Moline Police Sgt. Lind
ALEDO, Ill. — An Aledo clothing business is printing shirts in support of an East Moline Police officer wounded on the job. 52-year-old arson suspect Adrian Rogers assaulted Sgt. William Lind while the officer attempted to arrest him, according to police. Police added that Sgt. Lind is still recovering at a hospital in Peoria.
Illinois Grandma Grateful for Teacher Who Saved Important Part of Granddaughter’s Life
The one who makes a difference. The one who doesn't just do the bare minimum, even when the job could be very difficult. Whose name comes to mind?. Without dedicated educators inside every school, it's not hard to imagine the worst that could happen. Through education comes great opportunity. Without proper learning, there is no growth.
WIFR
‘Christmas at the Farm’ returns this weekend to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, “Christmas at the Farm” makes its return to the stateline from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, November 4 and from 10 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5. The shopping market is located at the Meyer’s...
starvedrock.media
OSF Gardens Provide More Than 2,000 Pounds Of Produce For Food Pantries
How did your garden fare this year? Gardens maintained at OSF hospitals in Starved Rock Country produced in a big way. Community gardens were kept up this spring and summer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and at OSF Center for Health in Streator. The Ottawa garden offered up 640 pounds of produce compared to 1,100 pounds in Mendota and just over 700 pounds in produce from the garden in Streator. All the produce is donated to local food pantries.
FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind
Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
Stateline Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go
If making Thanksgiving dinner isn’t your thing, you’re in luck this year! Some of the best local restaurants in the Rockford area are offering Thanksgiving Dinner packages that make the day a breeze. All you have to do is pick up your items, bring them home, reheat, and eat! It couldn’t be any easier! Make sure you put in your order soon because these are limited-time offers.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon to Kick Off Planning Effort for Land Use Decisions and They are Asking Residents to Get Involved
The City of Oregon has kicked off a planning effort to guide land use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing Comprehensive Plan. “Much has changed since the 2016 plan was prepared,” said Darin DeHaan, City Administrator. “The City has been investigating housing needs, riverfront development, walkability, and other potential projects. Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies will assist the City in preparing the plan, but much of the input will come from the community.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
Davenport Mother Stole Candy From Honor Bucket In Front Of Her Own Kids
People are disappointed in this Davenport parent after she stole all the candy out of this honor bucket. When trick-or-treating there are unspoken rules that everyone SHOULD follow. Don't walk on people's landscape. Only go to houses that have lights on. Only take ONE piece of candy from a candy...
Pecatonica names new village president
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica has a new village board president. Village Trustee Tom Heister will take over the job. Fellow trustees picked Heister during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. He replaces Bill Smull, who resigned last week for what he said was health reasons. Heister said that he looks forward to working with […]
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
ourquadcities.com
City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance
The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
Pride of the Wapsi Pumpkin Smash Compost aims to help environment
LONG GROVE, Iowa — When you think of smashing pumpkins, the 90s rock band may be the first to come to mind, but a local farm did exactly that and used the remains for good. The Pride of the Wapsi farm in Long Grove held its second-ever pumpkin-smashing event Sunday. Locals were able to smash pumpkins. Pride of the Wapsi co-owner, Pat Dierickx, said how the pumpkin remains are good for the environment.
Rockford announces final week of yard waste collection
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has announced the dates for the final yard waste collection of the year. The final week for yard waste pickup will be Monday, December 5th, through Thursday, December 8th. Yard waste material must be placed in compostable paper bags or in 32-gallon or smaller refuse cans, marked […]
Veterans can get free bus rides through MetroLINK
MOLINE, Ill. — Local veterans can now travel by bus in the Illinois Quad Cities for free. MetroLINK is offering Veterans Accessibility ID cards which give unlimited free rides for Metro's fixed route system. The card lasts for three years, but can be renewed for free. Transit officials said...
Putnam museums opens QC documentary seeking to destigmatize disabilities
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new documentary is premiering at the Putnam Museum this month. "I Am Able" follows the journey of nine Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical as part of the Penguin Project of the Quad Cities' annual theatre production. The film seeks to spark conversations about inclusion and equity and what it means to destigmatize disabilities.
