KEVN
South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
KEVN
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
KEVN
Tractor-Trailer driver killed in US 212 crash on Wyo-SD state line
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a Thursday morning crash on U.S. Highway 212 near the Wyoming and South Dakota state line. The driver, 74-year-old Gary Larrick of North Carolina, was heading eastbound on US 212 when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit the side of another tractor-trailer. Larrick, who reportedly was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
KEVN
Feeding South Dakota to provide holiday meals
KEVN
Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore parade float will stay parked during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, sidelined by a marching band. For the last 12 years, South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Float has cruised in the New York Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But this coming holiday, the state will be represented by the South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band.
KEVN
More moisture is possible Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of our area could see some rain and snow tomorrow. Higher elevations of the Big Horns along with the Black Hills will see some snow, with only rain expected for Rapid City and other areas. It will not be a huge snow event with most areas receiving less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will still be very cold with lows in the 20s for a lot of the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most of next week will be below average. Highs to start to the week will be in the 40s, but by the middle of the week we will see highs in the 30s.
KEVN
Powerball Jackpot prize largest in game’s history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With all eyes on the growing Powerball Jackpot, South Dakota’s Lottery saw a surge in ticket sales. That comes as no surprise since the jackpot reached $1.6 billion, making it the largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. While South Dakota Lottery hasn’t...
