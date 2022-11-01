Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Prenup News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were able to settle their divorce swiftly due to an "ironclad prenup," according to Page Six. Bundchen filed for divorce last Friday. Brady did not contest the filing. Since the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion have their own business entities and have made a...
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Video
The Dallas Cowboys have some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. So, too, do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But the legendary cheerleading unit looked a bit different over the weekend. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media for their Halloween-themed outfit on Sunday. Dallas' cheerleaders...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Model Girlfriend Shares Racy Photos
Life is good for Christian McCaffrey these days. The All-Pro running back has been traded from a struggling NFC South team to a legitimate playoff contender, going from the Panthers to the 49ers. Life is good off the field, too. McCaffrey is dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Olivia Culpo....
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back
Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback. The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro. "Josh...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications
Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
Julius Erving Said Charles Barkley Is The Player That Began The Modern Era Of NBA Basketball
Julius Erving had high praise for Charles Barkley, said he brought in the modern NBA era.
Giants Have Claimed Former Bills Wide Receiver
The New York Giants hope that hiring someone from the Buffalo Bills will pay dividends again. Big Blue claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers on Wednesday. He'll reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo's assistant GM and offensive coordinator when making Hodgins the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.
During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid. "Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."
