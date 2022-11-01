The Fabulous Reason Why Kanye Can’t Sell His ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts
Kanye West isn’t just blocked from tweeting and posting on Instagram. The disgraced rapper also can’t sell his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts... because two Black men own the trademark. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the radio show Civic Cipher in Phoenix, Arizona, were given the legal trademark from a listener who secured it to ensure it didn’t fall into the hands of someone wanting to profit off of hate speech, such as Kanye West. “This person who first procured it didn’t really love owning it, because the purpose was not necessarily to get rich off of it,” Ja told Black-led nonprofit news outlet Capital B News. “The purpose was to make sure that other people didn’t get rich off of that pain.”
