Pascal Siakam Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard

It's always going to be love between Siakam and Kawhi.

Regardless of whatever happens, Kawhi Leonard will always have a special bond with his former Toronto Raptors teammates - that's what happens after winning a championship. Pascal Siakam went into detail about his relationship with Kawhi Leonard, and how there's still love despite diminishing over time.

"We don't really as much," Siakam said. "I have his number, but we don't really talk that much. I'm sure when we see each other it's always love. For me, I always feel like if I reach out he's always going to be there. It's just a matter of me reaching out. But when we see each other it's always good."

Siakam went into detail about his relationship with Kawhi because he was previously asked what he learned from Kawhi.

"Nothing really fazed him," Siakam said. "He was focused on his goal, and his goal was winning. It didn't matter if he shot bad or whatever, or if he had a good game, he had the same mentality...When you go through a lot of ups and downs you understand that. If I go out there and score 0 points I’m me. If I go out there and score 50 points, I’m still me.”

Kawhi Leonard was the perfect teacher for Pascal Siakam to learn from. The two have a similar mentality of endlessly grinding, and just enjoying the process. Siakam is the quintessential example of an NBA player who grinded from the complete bottom to ultimate success.

