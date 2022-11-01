Rays’ Randy Arozarena, Jason Adam make arbitration cutoff

The Rays' Randy Arozarena is now eligible, per mlbtraderumors.com, to get around $4 million next season. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays reliever Jason Adam and outfielder Randy Arozarena made the service time cutoff — barely — to be eligible for arbitration, and the heftier salaries that come with it.

The service time requirement for Super Two eligibility was set at 2 years and 128 days, per the Associated Press.

Arozarena (2 years, 129 days) made it by one day, and Adam (2 years, 132) by four. Overall 30 players made the cutoff, which annually includes the top 22% of players with two years of service time but fewer than the three for standard eligibility.

Adam and Arozarena will benefit by getting larger salaries for 2023, as well as the residual of being eligible for arbitration for four years rather than three.

Instead of making around $750,000 for next season, Arozaena is projected by mlbtraderumors.com to get around $4 million and Adam $1.9 million.

As the Rays’ roster is currently configured, they have a majors-most 19 players eligible for arbitration. That number will be reduced as some of those players will be dropped or traded, and others will agree to salaries prior to the Jan. 13 exchange of figures, at which point the Rays end negotiations.

