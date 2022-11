"New York City's new salary transparency law took effect Tuesday, and overnight, thousands of job listings started to include two extra numbers: a minimum and a maximum wage or salary. The law was designed to give job-seekers more information when negotiating their salaries and take away some of the leverage employers have during the hiring process. Yet some employers have already received criticism for posting such wide salary ranges that prospective employees arguably still don't have a real sense of how they will be compensated. The Wall Street Journal, for instance, posted a reporter position with a salary range of between $50,000 and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO