"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. RATE HIKE ROLLERCOASTERThe latest Federal Reserve rate hike arrived on Wednesday, and markets weren't quite sure what to think about it. Stocks rallied following an FOMC statement hinting at possible moderation in the near-term, but then dipped following comments from Chair Jerome Powell that the Fed's job was not yet done. Overall, the economy remained stuck in its recent status quo, even as hints were dropped of changes on...

21 HOURS AGO