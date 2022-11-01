ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netanyahu says exit polls "a good start" - video broadcast by Kan 11

JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said election polls predicting he would win a ruling parliamentary majority in Tuesday's election were promising but not the final result.

"It's a good start," Netanyahu said in a video that was broadcast by Israel's public broadcaster Kan 11. "Exit polls are not the real count number one and second count the real count has to be the real count not the fake count," Netanyahu said.

