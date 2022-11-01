Read full article on original website
Related
kclu.org
"KCLU 8AM News With Willa Sandmeyer"
This is KCLU's 8 a.m. morning newscast for September 23, the RTNA's Designated News Day. KCLU is the NPR radio station for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, on the coast of California. We are the next market west of Los Angeles, but we compete with Los Angeles stations with signals overlapping into our market.
kclu.org
A world famous gospel choir has been performing on the South Coast
Commemorating South Africa’s freedom movement and the civil rights movement, the Soweto Gospel Choir performed Thursday at the Grenada Theater. Their unique and inspirational sound of South African gospel and spirituals, are performed in a variety of languages - as well as some heartfelt renditions of songs you might know.
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November
The month-long Stachefest begins next week by firefighters and the public to raise money for fire personnel with cancer. A contest with awards will take place in December. The post Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Oxnard’s Hernandez brothers celebrate 40 years of Love and Rockets at Bart’s Books
Oxnard roots shaped the outlook and art of the Hernandez brothers, recognized as being among the world’s greatest alternative comic book authors over the last four decades. Mario, Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez produced their first Love and Rockets comic book in 1981, and sent a copy to a magazine called The Comics Journal to be reviewed. The journal was put out by comic book publisher Fantagraphics. Instead of just writing a review, Fantagraphics published the Hernandez brothers’ first edition of Love and Rockets the following year and continues to print new works.
kclu.org
During Tri-Counties visit, top federal social services official says COVID-19 is still first concern
We’re in a Senior Center in Oxnard. In one room, about a dozen people are standing behind chairs, doing exercises. One of the people trying the exercises clearly doesn’t fit. He’s wearing a business suit. It's one of the nation’s top social service leaders, U.S. Health And Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Becerra is visiting the Wilson Senior Center in Oxnard, where along with Oxnard mayor John Zaragosa, and Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village, he met with more than a hundred seniors.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
kclu.org
The Day of the Dead holiday is being celebrated on the South Coast
Dia de Los Muertos is a traditional way to welcome back the souls of deceased relatives. An event in Oxnard will bring the celebrations to the South Coast on Saturday. "This has become one of our signature events," Carolyn Merino Mullin, the executive director of Oxnard Performing Arts Center, told KCLU.
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s Early Voters Skew Old, White, and Democrat
With less than a week before next Tuesday’s elections, roughly 17 percent of Santa Barbara County’s registered voters have turned in their ballots. To the extent party affiliation matters — and in Santa Barbara it does — registered Democrats had turned in nearly twice as many ballots as their Republican counterparts as of October 28 — roughly 20,000 Democratic cast ballots to 11,200 by Republicans. Declined-to-state ballots made up 8,400 of the rest. Of the nearly 39,600 ballots, roughly 31,000 were cast by voters older than 50. Of those, nearly two-thirds were age 65 or older. And 79 percent were White.
Noozhawk
315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
capitalandmain.com
Beyond Racism, Leaked Recording Showed Martinez, Cedillo and de León Feared L.A.’s Majority: Renters
In the notorious leaked recording of three Los Angeles city councilmembers and ex-County Federation of Labor head Ron Herrera, former City Council President Nury Martinez said she wanted to thwart representation for nearly two-thirds of Los Angeles residents — renters. In the conversation, Herrera warned that City Councilmember Nithya...
dailyovation.com
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17. The Lively Neighborhood Cafe Returns with a Bold New Menu. by Chef Trevor Laymance and Consulting Chef Jasmine Shimoda. Acme Hospitality announces the relaunch of Tyger Tyger, the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired...
foxla.com
LAPD captain helped former CBS CEO cover up harassment claims: Prosecutors
LOS ANGELES - CBS and former president/CEO Les Moonves will pay $30.5 million for conspiring to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves from investors, regulators and the public — an effort that was abetted by an unidentified Los Angeles police captain, the New York Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
kclu.org
Ventura County establishes Day of Remembrance for Borderline Bar And Grill attack victims
This month marks the fourth anniversary of the attack at a Ventura County nightclub which left 12 people dead. On Tuesday, Ventura County Supervisors passed a resolution insuring those impacted by the tragedy at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks will never be forgotten. With the November 7th...
foxla.com
Heated school board meeting in Santa Clarita over 'Thin Blue Line' flag
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A school board meeting for the Hart Union High School District was packed with people for and against the "Thin Blue Line" flag Wednesday. This follows the Saugus High School football team bringing out the "Thin Blue Line" flag ahead of the team's game on Friday, weeks after the team was told the flag was banned in a decision made by the team's coach.
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
Comments / 0