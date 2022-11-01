Read full article on original website
Gas leak closes road in East Brainerd Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A four inch main was hit overnight in East Brainerd causing a gas leak. The Chattanooga Fire Department shut down Igou Gap Road at Mara Drive as a precaution. Several homes were evacuated in the immediate area. Officials at the scene say the leak happened when...
10th annual Stuffing Strut at Chester Frost Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Amy Katcher joins to explain what attendees can expect from the 10th annual Stuffing Strut at Chester Frost Park. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man hit two police cars and then led authorities on a police chase starting in Catoosa County and ending in Chattanooga Thursday. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says they pursued the man after he struck two of their police cars with his red S-10 pick up truck.
Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton. The Hurricanes advance to the 2nd round of the TSSAA playoffs.
3 of 4 Chattanooga minors charged after leading Sequatchie County deputies on chase
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three out of four Chattanooga minors suspected of making fentanyl deliveries are facing charges after leading Sequatchie County deputies on a chase ending in a crash Thursday, the sheriff's office says. The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office says they were serving a narcotics related search warrant...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
Sweet Georgia Sound and Chocolate at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Ella Livingston talks about the music of Sweet Georgia Sound on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage for another free performance. The 20+ band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin and waltz tunes.
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
Nature's beauty at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard is back with a furry friend on The Daily Refresh. She tells us about their year-end campaign, the Red Wolf photo exhibit, and how you can get two free trees!
The Fall Ball is back at GLOW Redux
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Medical Society and the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga cordially invite you to GLOW Redux! It's their largest annual fundraiser taking place this Saturday, November 5th.
Fence company robbed at gunpoint in Hixson Friday
HIXSON, Tenn. — Someone robbed a business on Hixson Pike at gunpoint on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The robbery happened at a A-Affordable Fence Company on the 7600 block of Hixson Pike at about 11 a.m. No one was hurt. Right now, authorities say...
Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley. Karns came into the game with a 7-3 record. Walker Valley was 4-6, but was 3-1 and 2nd in their region.
Appeals court rules Hamilton County deputies violated man's 4th amendment in traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An appeals court is siding with a man who claims two Hamilton County deputies violated his 4th amendment right by prolonging a traffic stop without reasonable suspicion that he had drugs. An appeal says that on April 17, 2019, plaintiff William Klaver was traveling south...
Man accused of carrying gun, impersonating Hamilton Co. SRO during Rhea Co. football game
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County deputies have charged a man with impersonating a Hamilton County SRO and carrying a gun during a football game. The arrest report says Michael Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st. It says Ballard was on the field with a portable radio.
Freedom Sings's Trailblazers program is helping women veterans across the country
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Veterans in this country are dealing with a wide range of medical and mental health related issues. There are all kinds of therapies available to help. A few years ago a few folks in Chattanooga hit on something that has helped a lot veterans. In the...
YMCA winter break camps
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cara Standifer talks about how it is almost time for winter break! Sign up with the YMCA for winter break camps!. Stay connected with YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
November is adopt a senior pet month at McKamey Animal Center!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about how November is 'adopt a senior pet' month! Currently there is an adoption special with waived fees for all senior dogs and cats throughout the month of November. Stay connected with McKamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N That on...
3 arrested, 2 on the loose after police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested and two others are still on the loose after a police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. CPD says a detective was working when he noticed the vehicle of a person wanted for aggravated assault. The officer...
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
