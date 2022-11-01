Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
Herald and Tribune
Sanborn maps give look into history
Fire insurance maps began to be produced in the mid-19th century in response to the insurance industry’s need to assess fire risks for cities and towns. The Sanborn Map Company was one of the earliest publishers of fire insurance maps. The Sanborn maps are remarkably accurate. The maps show structure locations and shapes, property boundaries, building materials, building use, type of roof, number of stories, porches, and other details.
wcyb.com
Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 2
Nov. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “S. C. Williams of Johnson City spent yesterday in the city.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
Bristol Healing Hands Health Center expanding after $400K donation
A health center in Bristol, Tennessee is set for a dental expansion following a $400,000 donation.
New mural completed in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new mural has been completed on Commerce Street in Johnson City. On October 28, city officials and members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee (JCPAC) gathered to celebrate artist Steven Teller’s completion of the mural. The JCPAC partnered with Blue Plum Gives Back to commission Teller for the […]
Short retirement: Longtime owner reopens West Walnut staple Italian Pizza Pub
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Burt Kordamiri stepped to the register at Italian Pizza Pub to ring up a carryout order. “How are you today?” he asked a familiar customer. “I’m doin’ good — I thought you retired,” the man responded. “I was, but my retirement didn’t go too far,” Kordamiri replied with a laugh. […]
Food Truck Friday: Sips 66
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One mobile eatery is giving soft drinks and sweets a spin. ‘Sips 66’ is a sweet stop switching up the way soda is served. “It’s a big thing out West, not many people have done it out here, and it’s always been something we wanted to do but we weren’t able […]
Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
WATE
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Douglas Lee Hall
Douglas Lee Hall, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday October 30, 2022, at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shelby, and daughters Suzan Ketron (Bobby) of Abingdon and Esther Oglesby (Frank) of Draper. He is also survived by his grandchildren Laura Flory (Scott) of Dublin, Brandon Ketron (Emily) of Clearwater, Florida, and Rose Oglesby of Blacksburg along with great grandchildren, Sophie Flory, Oliver and Elizabeth Ketron. Doug also leaves behind a sister, Marie Stapleton (William), sister-in-law Peggy Hall, numerous faithful nephews and nieces and a host of loving friends who were very dear to him. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Ida Hall, along with his brothers and sisters Elmer Hall, Gladys Hall Woody, Bill Hall, Helen Hall Miner, Kathleen Hall, Aaron Hall, Gene Hall, Regina Hall and Harry Hall.
Herald and Tribune
‘Made Around Here Market’ coming to Jonesborough
Join us and browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Now in its 40th year, and one of Jonesborough’s oldest craft shows,...
Johnson City man sentenced to probation for role in Capitol riots
A Johnson City man who previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced.
Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
Comments / 0