This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
The plot chickens: Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Man arrested for deadly gas station stabbing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after a deadly stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say Yunior "Cuba" Gil Verdecia, 36, has been charged with premeditated first degree murder after stabbing a man during an altercation on Saturday, Nov. 5, at a Speedway Gas Station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road.
Tanker truck crashes on I-95 in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is moving again on I-95 near Congress Avenue in Boca Raton. A tanker truck crashed in the southbound lanes on Wednesday night. Authorities told CBS12 Sports Director John Evenson that the crash involved a law enforcement patrol car. The driver of the patrol car went to the hospital to be evaluated but has since been discharged.
Woman narrowly escapes injury after making a turn onto railroad tracks in pouring rain
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman had a near miss with a Tri-Rail train Tuesday night. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman, driving a Lexus, attempted a turn in the pouring rain on the tracks and got stuck. Officers said incident took place at...
Police: 3 West Palm Beach girls missing from home in planned runaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three girls ran away together from their West Palm Beach homes on Monday. Detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department are trying to find them. Star Ulloa, 13, Savannah Dodd, 14, and Harlett Urbina, 12 were all last seen on Nov. 7.
Person of interest sought in deadly gas station stabbing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators shared an image of a man they'd like to talk to in connection to a fight at a gas station near West Palm Beach that turned into a homicide. The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill...
Tracking Nicole: Heavy winds cause power lines to hit home in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic alert has been issued on Georgia Avenue after power lines fell on a home in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said parts of the street were blocked off after windy conditions from Hurricane Nicole brought down power lines onto a house.
Man blows off part of his finger with homemade explosive, realizes 'Mom, you were right'
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect in this case was also the victim. On the evening of July 2, the bomb squad was called "to investigate a possible explosion-related injury which occurred in the city of Royal Palm Beach." sustained significant injuries to his left hand, including...
Firefighters contain boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The on-and-off rain all around South Florida couldn't do this job. It took firefighters to battle and extinguish a fire on a boat, on Wednesday. The Stuart Police Department said officers and crews from Stuart Fire Rescue responded to Loggerhead Marina. Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters...
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
Tracking Nicole: Fire station on Singer Island evacuated due to flooding
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is having an impact on Florida's east coast as it approaches the state. The City of Riviera Beach said Fire Station 86 on Singer Island has been evacuated due to flooding. All fire calls will be taken at the fire station...
FDLE: South Florida police sergeant arrested for striking and dragging man
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida police sergeant was arrested after agents say he struck and dragged a man along concrete steps. FDLE agents said they've arrested 35-year-old Sergio Miguel Perez, of Miami Gardens on Tuesday for one first-degree misdemeanor count of battery. Perez was a sergeant with Opa-Locka Police Department, a city located between Hollywood and Miami, (OLPD) when he was arrested.
Man arrested for stealing $60K commercial fishing boat, allegedly disliked the U.S.
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 30-year-old Miami man was arrested on Monday for stealing a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident. The sheriff’s office responded to Avenue A around 8:24 a.m. where the victim said his 40-foot fishing vessel had been stolen. The victim told...
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Vero Beach, reporter Dylan Huberman shows deteriorating conditions as Nicole approaches the coast. Meanwhile in Fort Pierce, conditions are calm with...
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
Tracking Nicole: Martin County officials give storm update
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials provided a storm update as Nicole prepares to make landfall. Emergency officials in Martin County emphasized the importance of evacuations and those who decide to stay should take the storm seriously, since flooding has already begun in certain parts of the county.
Tracking Nicole: Juno Beach braces for impact, mayor addresses concerns
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gray skies cover South Florida as Nicole makes its way to the state. Areas of Palm Beach County are feeling its effects. CBS12 News reporter Mike Magnoli spoke to the Mayor of Juno Beach, DD Halpern as she addresses her concerns of a potential storm surge.
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last costumer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Pre-storm instructions for debris and yard trash for Palm Beach residents
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Town of Palm Beach is currently in the cone of uncertainty of Subtropical Storm Nicole. City officials ask all residents to suspend trimming and placing yard debris outside until after the storm is no longer a threat or until the storm has passed.
