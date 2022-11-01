BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is moving again on I-95 near Congress Avenue in Boca Raton. A tanker truck crashed in the southbound lanes on Wednesday night. Authorities told CBS12 Sports Director John Evenson that the crash involved a law enforcement patrol car. The driver of the patrol car went to the hospital to be evaluated but has since been discharged.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO