Boynton Beach, FL

Man arrested for deadly gas station stabbing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after a deadly stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say Yunior "Cuba" Gil Verdecia, 36, has been charged with premeditated first degree murder after stabbing a man during an altercation on Saturday, Nov. 5, at a Speedway Gas Station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Tanker truck crashes on I-95 in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is moving again on I-95 near Congress Avenue in Boca Raton. A tanker truck crashed in the southbound lanes on Wednesday night. Authorities told CBS12 Sports Director John Evenson that the crash involved a law enforcement patrol car. The driver of the patrol car went to the hospital to be evaluated but has since been discharged.
BOCA RATON, FL
Person of interest sought in deadly gas station stabbing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators shared an image of a man they'd like to talk to in connection to a fight at a gas station near West Palm Beach that turned into a homicide. The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Firefighters contain boat fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The on-and-off rain all around South Florida couldn't do this job. It took firefighters to battle and extinguish a fire on a boat, on Wednesday. The Stuart Police Department said officers and crews from Stuart Fire Rescue responded to Loggerhead Marina. Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters...
STUART, FL
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
LANTANA, FL
FDLE: South Florida police sergeant arrested for striking and dragging man

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida police sergeant was arrested after agents say he struck and dragged a man along concrete steps. FDLE agents said they've arrested 35-year-old Sergio Miguel Perez, of Miami Gardens on Tuesday for one first-degree misdemeanor count of battery. Perez was a sergeant with Opa-Locka Police Department, a city located between Hollywood and Miami, (OLPD) when he was arrested.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Vero Beach, reporter Dylan Huberman shows deteriorating conditions as Nicole approaches the coast. Meanwhile in Fort Pierce, conditions are calm with...
VERO BEACH, FL
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Tracking Nicole: Martin County officials give storm update

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials provided a storm update as Nicole prepares to make landfall. Emergency officials in Martin County emphasized the importance of evacuations and those who decide to stay should take the storm seriously, since flooding has already begun in certain parts of the county.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last costumer is restored"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

