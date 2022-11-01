ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Oak Ridge Boys will return to Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some country and gospel music legends are preparing to take the stage at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre this month.

This past October marked 41 years since the Oak Ridge Boys released their iconic hit, Elvira.

The Oaks are no strangers to Wheeling. 7NEWS spoke with Richard Sterban, who tells us that before he even joined the band, he would listen to WWVA while he was traveling around to gigs.
The pandemic shut the Oaks down for the past few years, but now they’re hitting the road once again.

Sterban tells us that people are ready to let loose and see live music again, and the Boys are looking forward to their return to the Friendly City.

“The Capitol Theatre is a special place and we’re just looking forward to coming your way…It’s been a while since we’ve been there, so it’s great to be coming back again. It really is. We want to encourage people to come and out and let’s celebrate together. We’re excited about it.”

Richard Sterban, Oak Ridge Boys

Just last week, Sterban celebrated his 50th anniversary of joining the band. He tells us that they’ll be playing all the hits, including Elvira, and some newer music.

The show will be Saturday, November 12th. Jimmy Fortune and Daily & Vincent will be the opening acts. You can purchase tickets here .

