Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder and Other Charges

NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms
The man who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov....
NBC Los Angeles
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, lodged an "immigration detainer" on 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, DHS told CNBC. Records show...
A New York man who evaded police for nearly a year went to Disney World with family. He was spotted by his investigator and arrested.
Quashon Burton, who was on probation and wanted in connection to a federal identity theft case, was visiting Disney World's Animal Kingdom using a fake name, authorities said.
ABC7
AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun
California's attorney general said that he will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year.
NBC Los Angeles
21 Charged in Federal Takedown of Catalytic Converter Theft Ring
The Justice Department announced a national takedown of a criminal enterprise that made hundreds of millions of dollars from stolen catalytic converters, the car parts that have become targets for theft across the country. FBI, IRS Criminal Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted operations in New Jersey, New York,...
NBC Los Angeles
Trump Advisor Kash Patel Granted Immunity to Testify in Mar-A-Lago Documents Case
Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting in Win for New York AG
A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
