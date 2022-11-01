ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder and Other Charges

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms

The man who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

21 Charged in Federal Takedown of Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

The Justice Department announced a national takedown of a criminal enterprise that made hundreds of millions of dollars from stolen catalytic converters, the car parts that have become targets for theft across the country. FBI, IRS Criminal Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted operations in New Jersey, New York,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Trump Advisor Kash Patel Granted Immunity to Testify in Mar-A-Lago Documents Case

Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting in Win for New York AG

A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy