Jacksonville Daily Record

Scooter’s permit in review for North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing a permit application for Scooter’s Coffee to build a 664-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on 0.64 acre at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road. The North Jacksonville site is near Yellow Bluff Square. Scooter’s Coffee intends to open up to 16 locations in Northeast Florida. Be the first...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ryan Companies sells new JEA HQ building to Colorado investment firm

Ryan Companies US Inc., the developer of JEA’s new Downtown corporate headquarters, announced Nov. 4 it sold the newly completed building to Colorado-based firm Real Capital Solutions. It did not disclose the price. The deed had not been filed with the Duval County Clerk of Court office by 2:30...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Jacksonville Beach, FL

From sunny beaches with gorgeous views to world-class golf courses, Jacksonville Beach offers much to do for residents and visitors. The City is known for outdoor recreation with its proximity to popular state parks and an abundance of water activities. Visitors can spend a day on the beach relaxing or playing sports, or they can hit the water to take in ocean life, go surfing, or take a boat further out to have fun offshore.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Geico building-out operations call center in Deerwood South

Geico is building-out space at a cost of $1.97 million on the fourth floor of the Deerwood South office building for what appears to be an operations call center. Tenant Contractors Inc. is the contractor for tenant improvements to the 31,400-square-foot space at 10151 Deerwood Park Blvd., No. 400. That...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Food manufacturer considering $65 million expansion in Northwest Jacksonville

An unidentified global food manufacturer is asking the city for $3.6 million in property tax and grant incentives for an estimated $65 million expansion of its existing Jacksonville operation. An Oct. 26 project summary from the city Office of Economic Development says code-named Project Cashew plans the expansion of a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Sawyer’s Preserve, 436 Terabithia Way, contractor is Crown Pool Cleaning Inc., install swimming pool, $192,500. Oak Hammock Apartments, 500 Acme St., contractor is Renewal Construction Services LLC, eight permits for window, door and siding replacements, $736,000. Hotel, Motel, Dormitory. WoodSpring Suites, 3425 Saland Way, contractor is Poag Brothers General...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place

Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wingstop plans Argyle shop

The city is reviewing a permit application for Wingstop to build-out a 1,025-square-foot shop in Oakleaf Plaza at 9660 Argyle Forest Blvd., No. 3. Adkins Construction LLC is the contractor for the estimated $350,000 project. Be the first to know the latest breaking news and information that business leaders rely...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Flagstar Bank downsizing residential loan center to Baymeadows

The city issued a permit Nov. 3 for Flagstar Bank to build-out offices at 8800 Baymeadows Way W. in Deerwood Center for its residential mortgage loan servicing center. East Coast Construction Services is the contractor for the $280,000 project to renovate 7,639 square feet of space on the fourth floor of the five-story Baymeadows office building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chipotle wants to build in Baymeadows

The city is reviewing a permit application to build a structure for lease to Chipotle Mexican Grill at 9172 Baymeadows Road at southwest Baymeadows Road and Western Way. The estimated $350,000 project comprises a 2,325-square-foot building and drive-thru on an acre. Florida Retail Group LLC of Neptune Beach is the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

14011 Beach, 1906 Southside, 7855 Argyle Forest and 10250 Normandy boulevards, Jacksonville. Buyer: Coastal Regions Healthcare Portfolio One LLC. Buyer: Coastal Regions Healthcare Portfolio One LLC. Seller: 1205 Monument Road LLC. CLAY. $4,759,542. 1821 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg. Type: Medical office. Parcel size: 2.12 acres. Building size: 15,963 square feet. Buyer:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The potential pitfalls of a home septic tank

If you are shopping for a house, make sure you have an up-to-date property line survey and you understand the ins and outs of septic tanks. A recent homebuyer in Empire Point had to learn the hard way the difficulty and costs of replacing the septic tank in her yard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

