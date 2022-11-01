Stampede stepping up in fight against cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede is set to paint the PREMIER Center pink.

The sheet of ice at the PREMIER Center is currently white, but will soon be a shade of red for Pink in the Rink night.

“Dye the ice pink, wear specialty jerseys, and it’s all a way to recognize those who have been affected by all types of cancer,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The Herd will wear and auction these black and pink jerseys with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society and families close to the Stampede currently battling cancer.

“Pretty much everybody knows somebody that’s been affected by cancer and it’s our way to help raise some money, recognition, and really have some fun during the game,” Olander said.

“We get to play a sport and we’re very fortunate to get to do what we do and to be able to give back and tie in the community with our hockey game, it’s a special night and obviously will be a great crowd and just a great event for everybody,” Stampede assistant coach Ryan Cruthers said.

Ryan Cruthers is in his first year as a Stampede assistant coach. His grandma died more than 20 years ago due to breast cancer.

“It affects you forever. It’s been a long time but it’s been great for me to be able to be involved in hockey and to give back and raise awareness and hopefully help others that have gone through the same thing that our family did,” Cruthers said.

Fans will have an opportunity to pay tribute to loved ones during Friday’s game with an “I Fight For __” sign.

“During the second intermission we’ll ask fans to stand and hold those signs up so fill it out and hold it up with pride on Friday night,” Olander said.

The Stampede will host rival Sioux City for the Pink in the Rink game. The puck drops at 7:05 Friday night.

