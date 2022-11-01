ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No one seriously hurt in Evansville plane crash, officials say

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A lot of questions remain unanswered two days after a plane crash-landed onto an Evansville golf course, but now one concern can be laid to rest.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration confirm that although three people were hospitalized in the crash, these injuries were merely minor.

AUDIO: Passenger calls 911 after Evansville plane crash

No word from officials as to who was inside the small plane, but recently released 911 calls suggest that two adults and two children were inside during the crash.

FlightAware says the airplane, which was registered to a company out of Atlanta, was on its way to Gallatin, Tennessee when it crashed Sunday afternoon at the Helfrich Park Golf Course.

The full FAA report can be found below.

