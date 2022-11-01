Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
The first significant storm of the season is at our back door
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An atmospheric river is about to move into Idaho. This stream of moisture stretches all the way to the other side of the Pacific. This is part of the hyperactive weather pattern I’ve been talking about for the last week. Once these scenario develops, it’s one storm after another favoring the northwest part of the country, including Idaho. This is great news for our drought stricken state. Goodness knows we need snow and a lot of it. Between now thru Sunday, the above graphic shows that some of our central mountains could see between up to 2’ of snow. Not a bad way to kick off the water year.
Post Register
Adventure Weather Alert: Winter storm warning for west central mountains
Boise, IDAHO — The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a winter storm warning for the west central mountains in Idaho. The storm warning is in effect until 6pm on Friday. Some areas could see 8 to 15 inches and 30 mph wind gusts. The NWS says the...
Post Register
First significant winter storm expected tonight
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a storm headed this way. Expect snow/rain mix tonight with gusts of wind up to 40 mph in parts of the Treasure Valley and up into the Mountains tonight and into the early morning. Plan on a longer-than-normal commute time tomorrow morning with...
Post Register
Heavy snow headed for our mountains and possibly the valley floor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40's are expected for today. Conditions will become very unsettled starting Friday with increasing clouds and periods of rain/snow for the valley and mountain snow. This will continue on Saturday. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday...
Post Register
Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow
BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
Post Register
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
KIVI-TV
Today is the calm before the storm. Snow and rain expected tomorrow!
Today's conditions will be calm and sunny in the Gem State..but ready or not, a wintery weather maker is on its way to the region and will bring lots of rain and snow starting late tonight. Here's a look at today's Treasure Valley day planner:. Currently a broad band of...
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
eastidahonews.com
High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains
IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
Post Register
There is a rain/snow chance in the morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
county17.com
Storm to dump up to 2 feet of snow on Wyoming mountains, 10–16 inches in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — While much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming as well as areas east of the Continental Divide have seen some snow on Thursday, areas of the northwest have been dry. However, that is likely to change with a winter storm expected to dump as much...
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
klcc.org
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
Comments / 1