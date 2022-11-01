Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
hellogeorgetown.com
WATCH: Georgetown’s Hometown Hero – Tommy Lockhart
One of the things that makes our community so special is the countless people who are committed to uplifting and serving those around them. Georgetown isn’t just where you live, it’s how you live, and at Hello Georgetown, we want to recognize these every day Hometown Heroes. We’ve teamed up with Cookie Co. Georgetown to do that!
Wimberley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KVUE
Explainer: High school football district tiebreakers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the regular seasons coming to a close in Texas high school football, it is time to look ahead to the playoffs. Most teams will earn bids in a straightforward way, by finishing first through fourth in their districts. But in some cases, a tiebreaker will be needed to determine who gets those valuable postseason spots.
LBJ senior Sedrick Alexander breaks all-time AISD rushing record
With a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Crockett, Alexander broke the Austin Independent School District all-time career rushing record previously held by Mulbah Car who ran 4,836 yards for Reagan (now Northeast ECHS) from 2013-16. Car went on to play college football at the University of Houston.
5-Star A&M DL commit David Hicks says Texas football ‘has a shot’
A position of focus in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class a little more than one month ahead of signing day is the defensive line. Texas and defensive line coach Bo Davis are trying to juice up the 2023 class with numbers and talent before the Early Signing Period arrives.
Texas vs. Kansas State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Kansas State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
texashsfootball.com
Northeast Outslugs Navarro to Clinch Playoff Berth
It was a full-on dance party on the Northeast sideline following the Raiders’ 13-3 win over Navarro at Nelson Field on Thursday night. But it was a well-deserved one. After all, Northeast overcame transfers, a staph infection outbreak, and injuries that limited the Raiders to just 19 active players by the end of Thursday’s game.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Nov. 3
Westlake won its 50th consecutive game with a 70-10 victory over Buda Johnson and Hutto outlasted Weiss 41-38.
Elgin Courier
Elgin ISD eyes severe weather as game moves up
Elgin Independent School District has made at least one change based on likely incoming severe weather. On Friday morning, Nov. 4, Elgin ISD announced that the varsity football game against Rouse moved up to 6 p.m. that evening. "Elgin ISD Transportation may experience delays in dismissal busing due to the...
Lake Travis, Bowie call off final game of the season amid weather delay
Some schools pivoted quickly and moved Friday night football games to Thursday due to storms forecast throughout the Austin area, but some chose to keep the games on Friday and many are in lightning delays.
3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November
In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
Guns found in car during Texas high school football game
Hutto ISD and City of Hutto Police detained three people, ages 16 and 17, on weapons violations charges. The three were not associated with Hutto ISD.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Tickets for new Georgetown music festival go fast, some fans disappointed
The two-day country music festival set to feature acts like Shenandoah, Tyler Childers, Wynona Judd, and T-Pain.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Austin
The “Live Music Capital of the World.” Home to the University of Texas’ flagship campus. The state capital of Texas. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Austin is known for a lot of things, but its public golf courses rarely get the credit they deserve.
University of Texas students seek ban on Kanye West's music at sporting events
Some students called the university's earlier refusal to drop the 'Eyes of Texas' a double standard.
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
KXAN
Matthew McConaughey is ‘livin’ at age 53
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey. The Texas-born actor turned 53 years old Friday. “Took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen,” the Austin resident shared on social media to his fans Friday.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
