Austin, TX

hellogeorgetown.com

WATCH: Georgetown’s Hometown Hero – Tommy Lockhart

One of the things that makes our community so special is the countless people who are committed to uplifting and serving those around them. Georgetown isn’t just where you live, it’s how you live, and at Hello Georgetown, we want to recognize these every day Hometown Heroes. We’ve teamed up with Cookie Co. Georgetown to do that!
GEORGETOWN, TX
High School Football PRO

Wimberley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Austin Achieve football team will have a game with Wimberley High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
WIMBERLEY, TX
KVUE

Explainer: High school football district tiebreakers

AUSTIN, Texas — With the regular seasons coming to a close in Texas high school football, it is time to look ahead to the playoffs. Most teams will earn bids in a straightforward way, by finishing first through fourth in their districts. But in some cases, a tiebreaker will be needed to determine who gets those valuable postseason spots.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

LBJ senior Sedrick Alexander breaks all-time AISD rushing record

With a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Crockett, Alexander broke the Austin Independent School District all-time career rushing record previously held by Mulbah Car who ran 4,836 yards for Reagan (now Northeast ECHS) from 2013-16. Car went on to play college football at the University of Houston.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Northeast Outslugs Navarro to Clinch Playoff Berth

It was a full-on dance party on the Northeast sideline following the Raiders’ 13-3 win over Navarro at Nelson Field on Thursday night. But it was a well-deserved one. After all, Northeast overcame transfers, a staph infection outbreak, and injuries that limited the Raiders to just 19 active players by the end of Thursday’s game.
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Elgin ISD eyes severe weather as game moves up

Elgin Independent School District has made at least one change based on likely incoming severe weather. On Friday morning, Nov. 4, Elgin ISD announced that the varsity football game against Rouse moved up to 6 p.m. that evening. "Elgin ISD Transportation may experience delays in dismissal busing due to the...
FanSided

3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November

In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Austin

The “Live Music Capital of the World.” Home to the University of Texas’ flagship campus. The state capital of Texas. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Austin is known for a lot of things, but its public golf courses rarely get the credit they deserve.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Matthew McConaughey is ‘livin’ at age 53

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey. The Texas-born actor turned 53 years old Friday. “Took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen,” the Austin resident shared on social media to his fans Friday.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6

The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
AUSTIN, TX

