ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Farm Management Program aims to help state producers

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOwnj_0iutyi7y00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Agriculture is a big part of North Dakota’s economy.

According to the Department of AG , nearly 90 % of the land in North Dakota is farmland.

The North Dakota Farm Management Education program aims to provide lifelong learning opportunities for producers in the state.

“The program is basically for farmers and ranchers, of all different types and sizes of operations. Our main goal is to teach producers how to keep better financial and production records so that they can make better management decisions in the end,” said Lynsey Aberle, the Minot farm business management instructor.

Aberle says there are 10 locations throughout the state for farmers and ranchers to receive help.

And what makes this program unique, is that producers get one-on-one instruction, mainly in the office.

Miracle on 10th Street coming to Minot for first time

“It does cost some money, so in Minot here, we go through Dakota College at Bottineau. So they’ll pay tuition to them for the year that they’re enrolled. We do get kind of confused since they’re enrolling through the college that it’s a classroom setting, but we’re a little different just with the one-on-one,” said Aberle.

She says some of the producers she works with are new to the program, but many have been in the program for more than two decades.

“It’s pretty much continued learning so they get a lot out of it. So it’s not just us helping them keep their records and stuff like that, cause we’re teaching them to keep those financial. But we put together bound sheets, cash flow plans, and then we do a year-end analysis,” said Aberle.

And she says she loves being able to help farmers and ranchers because it runs in the family.

“I’m a rancher’s daughter and a farmer’s wife so, just seeing people be successful is my main goal and what I really enjoy about my job,” said Aberle.

She says producers that are interested in learning more or joining the program, can reach out to their local instructor .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years. As it stands, North Dakota is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Recovery Reinvented: Six years helping North Dakotans

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Recovery Reinvented has returned for its sixth year. This event brought both new and familiar faces to North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum made their way to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks to share stories about recovery from addiction. Recovery Reinvented promotes local change and recognizes […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

A big win for North Dakota cattle producers

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small and mid-sized food processors are struggling to maintain meat supply chain demands. But now, North Dakota is receiving more than ten million dollars to increase and expand meat and poultry processing for those producers. 10M dollars was awarded today to the Lewis and Clark Council, which will act as a […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Public Service Commission (PSC) is a constitutional agency with varying degrees of regulating and licensing authority over utilities such as electrical and natural gas rates, pipeline safety, and coal mine reclamation. The agency serves the public by working with consumers to resolve disputes with utility companies and monitoring the accuracy of […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Minot Public Library helps seniors with tech

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — One area library is now helping seniors, one tablet at a time. On the first Thursday of every month, the Minot Public Library visits the Parker Senior Center for Tech Education. This monthly event provides technological support and helps the elderly. As we know, our devices are always changing and getting […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

North Dakota to receive over $10 million to increase and expand meat and poultry processing

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Erin Oban today announced that USDA Rural Development is investing $471,525 in North Dakota through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) and $10 million through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program. The announcement comes after […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

ND Game and Fish expands CWD testing this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year, North Dakota Game and Fish leaders are asking for more help from hunters keeping track of chronic wasting disease. Right now, Senator John Hoeven says he’s hoping to pass the Chronic Wasting Disease Research Management Act through the senate. It would include $70 million from the USDA and the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

A new helping hand is here to help locate missing persons in North Dakota — check it out

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A new database is being established by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to help find missing persons statewide. According to the office of the Attorney General, the publicly accessible database will provide law enforcement and concerned citizens with detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

The Big One: Minot Christmas Art & Craft Fair

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The holidays are right around the corner. And this weekend there’s a way you can shop for nearly everything on your Christmas list. The big Minot Christmas Art & Craft Fair is at the State Fair Grounds, and it really is the big one! It’s the 47th annual showcase. Everything is […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Deer gun hunting season off to good start in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer hunters parked the pickups to head out to try and fill a tag. Deer gun season opened statewide at noon today. Most hunters with tags have been stocking up on what they need for the last few weeks. Today, we stopped by HH Gun Shop in Bismarck. Owner Darryl Howard […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. KXNET) — On Tuesday, November 2, reporter Josh Meny interviewed Fintan Dooley — a DemNPL candidate for the role of State Ag Commissioner — regarding his beliefs on the current state of North Dakota’s agricultural industry. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot Minotauros jersey auction for veteran suicide prevention

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — People in North Dakota have always provided a strong support system for Veterans. One example is the Together With Veterans organization, a community-based suicide prevention program for rural veterans. But they need your help to continue the services they provide. The Minot Minotauros has partnered with the organization for Saturday’s game. […]
MINOT, ND
kvrr.com

Study: Minnesotans and North Dakotans rank high in voting power

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — According to a study from WalletHub, Minnesota and North Dakota voters are some of the most powerful for the midterm elections. North Dakota is in the top five for voting power in the senate and gubernatorial elections. WalletHub created a voting power index to calculate...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Burgum rejects ND tribes’ plea for online gambling rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has rejected a plea by North Dakota’s American Indian tribes to give them exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting because it isn’t allowed under state law, his spokesman said Wednesday. But Burgum did endorse the tribes’ appeal to lower the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 […]
FLORIDA STATE
KX News

Sen. Cramer says North Dakota should fire ESG firms

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Is there a clear conflict of interest when it comes to investing taxpayer dollars derived from fossil fuels into banks and money managers that are openly committed to eliminating fossil fuels altogether? That is the question driving 19 states attorneys general to investigate a United Nations-backed group of anti-fossil fuel banks. MT […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Open enrollment happening now for health plans

Bismarck, ND- Starting Tuesday, people across North Dakota are encouraged to sign up for health insurance. Open enrollment is now happening for people who’d like coverage under the Affordable Care Act.To start with, people can go to the website and shop around and look over plans.You can buy an insurance plan on the individual market […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy