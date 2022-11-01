ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ABC4

Winter weather advisories issued, heavy snow for Utah’s northern mountains this weekend

Happy Friday Utah! Welcome to a brief pause in the winter-like weather we've been experiencing.  With the exception of very cold temperatures, today will seem much calmer and drier than we've seen the last few days. However, it's only a short break because another storm is moving in tonight through Saturday. High pressure takes control for our Friday but breaks down quickly with a chance of wet weather for the weekend in parts of the state.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Daytime parking rates in Old Town to increase starting Nov. 18

Starting November 18, day time parking rates will increase in Old Town. Under the plan, parking at China Bridge will cost $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The evening rate from 6 p.m. to midnight will be $3 per hour. However, parking longer than four hours is considered all day, and that will cost people a maximum of $30.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

New bus route between Heber Valley, Park City begins Nov. 13

Both High Valley Transit and the Heber Valley Chamber are gearing up for the new service. High Valley Transit and Wasatch County have entered into a $3 million agreement to provide a bus route between Summit and Wasatch counties and microtransit within the Heber Valley for the next three years. The money comes from a sales tax the Wasatch County Council approved in June.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback

Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open

LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
LAYTON, UT
Deseret News

When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

What does it cost to run a radio station in Park City?

Live PC Give PC is Friday, November 4th. It's a day to show your support of your favorite nonprofits in the Park City area. KPCW is one of the hundreds of nonprofits eligible for donations. KPCW, a public radio station and NPR affiliate, has been on the air in Summit...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
