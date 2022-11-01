Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
More snow in the forecast for the Wasatch with some areas receiving rain as temperatures fluctuate
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah received quite a bit of snow from Wednesday’s storm, with the Cottonwoods and Park City continuing what has become a great start to the snow […]
Winter weather advisories issued, heavy snow for Utah’s northern mountains this weekend
Happy Friday Utah! Welcome to a brief pause in the winter-like weather we've been experiencing. With the exception of very cold temperatures, today will seem much calmer and drier than we've seen the last few days. However, it's only a short break because another storm is moving in tonight through Saturday. High pressure takes control for our Friday but breaks down quickly with a chance of wet weather for the weekend in parts of the state.
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
ksl.com
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
Jeremy Ranch closes Thursday due to power outage; kids plan to swarm Woodward
A text from the school district went out at 6:11 a.m. Thursday, letting Jeremy Ranch families know that school was cancelled. Parents reported happy children and jealous siblings who still had to head off to other campuses. The district said a power outage had caused the closure, and families said...
Daytime parking rates in Old Town to increase starting Nov. 18
Starting November 18, day time parking rates will increase in Old Town. Under the plan, parking at China Bridge will cost $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The evening rate from 6 p.m. to midnight will be $3 per hour. However, parking longer than four hours is considered all day, and that will cost people a maximum of $30.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
New bus route between Heber Valley, Park City begins Nov. 13
Both High Valley Transit and the Heber Valley Chamber are gearing up for the new service. High Valley Transit and Wasatch County have entered into a $3 million agreement to provide a bus route between Summit and Wasatch counties and microtransit within the Heber Valley for the next three years. The money comes from a sales tax the Wasatch County Council approved in June.
Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback
Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
KSLTV
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
Park Record
Park City Mountain slated to deliver ski season preview after winter of widespread angst
Park City leaders in the weeks before the scheduled start of the ski season are slated to receive briefings about the winter from top executives at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort, discussions that seem to have greater significance after the widespread complaints about the 2021-2022 season. Deirdra Walsh,...
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open
LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
Man missing after failing to board flight to Salt Lake City
A man scheduled to fly to Salt Lake City from Moab is missing after he failed to board the flight earlier this week.
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
What does it cost to run a radio station in Park City?
Live PC Give PC is Friday, November 4th. It's a day to show your support of your favorite nonprofits in the Park City area. KPCW is one of the hundreds of nonprofits eligible for donations. KPCW, a public radio station and NPR affiliate, has been on the air in Summit...
Northbound I-15 cleared after single-vehicle crash
Utah Department of Transportation reported that three right lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 15 at 200 West in Farmington due to a crash.
KSLTV
Hundreds line up for staple in Millcreek closing because of staff shortage
MILLCREEK, Utah — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector’s Mexican Food on Thursday, to show their support for a restaurant that’s closing its doors after 27 years in Millcreek. “We’re waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state,” said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting...
ksl.com
Mayor 'frustrated, not surprised' Wyoming city is sending homeless to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Reports out of a Wyoming-based news outlet that Jackson law enforcement may be sending individuals experiencing homeless to Salt Lake City have sparked frustrations that have long been simmering. For Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the reports are indicative of a larger issue, one...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0