Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
Idaho: What to expect on election night
Republicans so dominate deeply conservative Idaho that Election Day can be anticlimactic to the GOP primary in May, where most races in the past several decades have been decided. Republicans are looking to continue their dominance by retaining all statewide elected offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both of the state’s...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
Opinion: Election races worth watching
Predicting the results of the Nov. 8 election is a large industry across America right now. It’s not as difficult here in GOP Idaho. There are very credible challengers — Democrat Tom Arkoosh, running for attorney general is one — but the political power is firmly in Republican hands. Most statewide races will be won by GOP candidates.
