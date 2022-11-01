Read full article on original website
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
One dead in plane crash in Harlan County, Ky. police say
A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left one person dead according to the Kentucky State Police.
wymt.com
Two injured in early morning crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following an early morning crash in Lawrence County. Officials with the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department posted about it on their Facebook page. It happened early Thursday morning on Big Cat Fork just down the hill from Spankem Branch. Officials say two...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky to receive an additional $49 million for tornado and flooding recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive an additional $49 million for 2021 tornado and flooding recovery through a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds were secured in negotiations for the Continuing Resolution to fund the government that passed the Senate earlier this year.
WKYT 27
Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
wymt.com
Crews responding to plane crash in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
WKYT 27
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Harlan County. The Harlan County Coroner’s Office confirmed 55-year-old David Sanford was killed. Sanford was originally from Middlesboro, but he was living in Knoxville. Officials with Kentucky State Police said the crash...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Mount Vernon house
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver crashed into a house in Mount Vernon, on Thursday. A Friday afternoon Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department says that they were dispatched to Town Hill court after a car hit a house and a parked vehicle. Police say that the driver was apparently blinded by the sun.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Very gusty winds ahead of the Breeder’s Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning everyone! We are in for a mild, mostly cloudy, and gusty day ahead. Eventually, we may get a sprinkle or rumble of thunder, but the winds are going to be the top story of the day. Let’s get to it! A wind advisory...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees […]
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
westkentuckystar.com
Special regulations in place for Kentucky deer hunting season
Special deer hunting regulations in western Kentucky should help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which has not been detected so far in the commonwealth. Special Surveillance Zone regulations apply in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Hickman, and Fulton counties. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife set modern gun season...
Three months after flooding, eastern Kentuckians worry about low voter turnout
This year’s General Election falls three months after catastrophic flooding destroyed lives and homes in eastern Kentucky.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man found in well after tragic accident
Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
spectrumnews1.com
Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness
KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
wymt.com
Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
