Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival returns to Greenbrier area
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shuck your heart out! You can celebrate a fall tradition for many with the upcoming Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival. Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is November 19 this year, you can enjoy the all-you-can-eat and drink event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 4-6
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
WITN
Local fundraiser hopes to help Joy Soup Kitchen fight food insecurity
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville business and a restaurant are partnering up to help out a local soup Kitchen. On Wednesday, Evolve Inc. and Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ are hosting a lunch fundraiser at Evolve Inc. People in the community can buy a $15 plate of food to...
WITN
WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
warrenrecord.com
WCHS Class of 1982 celebrates 40th Reunion
Warren County High School’s first graduating class, the Class of 1982, celebrated its 40th reunion Oct. 14-15. Classmates traveled from as far as New York, New Jersey, Iowa and Oklahoma to attend festivities, which began on Friday with a special recognition of the class at the Courthouse Square. Dr....
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Film festival planned next year in Bertie County
WINDSOR – A local woman is leading an effort to promote a film festival locally as well as encouraging young people in the area to participate in art of filmmaking. Patricia Ferguson of Heritage Talent and Pray the Path / PDF Ministries, Inc. announces plans for the inaugural Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival. That event is scheduled for Sept. 9-11, 2023 in Bertie County.
WITN
Community raises money for ‘determined’ teen battling leukemia
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community came together Thursday to help a teenager who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. On Nov. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Martin County Law Officer’s Association partnered up with the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team and Martin County Special Olympics for a BBQ fundraiser to help pay for medical bills.
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
Large groups on dirt bikes, ATVs create dangerous situations on local roads
Norfolk city leaders say isn't a new problem. It's been discussed with city council, police and the city manager.
Edenton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The SouthWest Edgecombe High School football team will have a game with John A. Holmes High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to now approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
warrenrecord.com
Welcoming new teachers to Warren County
Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left, Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Sheila Robertson, Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff and Shirley White met at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Oct. 26 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2022 new teachers of Warren County. Over 30 bags for new teachers were filled with many useful items and snacks brought by members to their last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Newport News student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Elaine Vann
These days Elaine Vann lives a quieter more relaxed life in Dare County. However, in a different life, she spent over 30 years working in Washington County’s Register of Deeds office, later taking up that mantle herself. Originally from Mackeys, Vann and her family were well known in the...
How much are Americans spending on lottery tickets?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes are on the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot and lottery ticket sales are sure to surge. A new report on Americans’ financial habits finds the average American spends a total of $46 on lottery tickets in the last year. One in 10 admits to playing the lottery to try to […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Decision – 2022
Time is running out for candidates to do some last-minute campaigning. Early voting wraps up on Saturday, Nov. 5, and anyone wishing to cast their ballot after that must do so on Election Day on Nov. 8. Polls will be open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m....
Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins 50K
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime
JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
