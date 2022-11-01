ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford County, NC

WITN

WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
GREENVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

WCHS Class of 1982 celebrates 40th Reunion

Warren County High School’s first graduating class, the Class of 1982, celebrated its 40th reunion Oct. 14-15. Classmates traveled from as far as New York, New Jersey, Iowa and Oklahoma to attend festivities, which began on Friday with a special recognition of the class at the Courthouse Square. Dr....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Film festival planned next year in Bertie County

WINDSOR – A local woman is leading an effort to promote a film festival locally as well as encouraging young people in the area to participate in art of filmmaking. Patricia Ferguson of Heritage Talent and Pray the Path / PDF Ministries, Inc. announces plans for the inaugural Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival. That event is scheduled for Sept. 9-11, 2023 in Bertie County.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Community raises money for ‘determined’ teen battling leukemia

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community came together Thursday to help a teenager who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. On Nov. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Martin County Law Officer’s Association partnered up with the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team and Martin County Special Olympics for a BBQ fundraiser to help pay for medical bills.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
High School Football PRO

Edenton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

EDENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Welcoming new teachers to Warren County

Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left, Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Sheila Robertson, Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff and Shirley White met at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Oct. 26 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2022 new teachers of Warren County. Over 30 bags for new teachers were filled with many useful items and snacks brought by members to their last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Elaine Vann

These days Elaine Vann lives a quieter more relaxed life in Dare County. However, in a different life, she spent over 30 years working in Washington County’s Register of Deeds office, later taking up that mantle herself. Originally from Mackeys, Vann and her family were well known in the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

How much are Americans spending on lottery tickets?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes are on the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot and lottery ticket sales are sure to surge. A new report on Americans’ financial habits finds the average American spends a total of $46 on lottery tickets in the last year. One in 10 admits to playing the lottery to try to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Decision – 2022

Time is running out for candidates to do some last-minute campaigning. Early voting wraps up on Saturday, Nov. 5, and anyone wishing to cast their ballot after that must do so on Election Day on Nov. 8. Polls will be open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m....
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime

JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
WINTON, NC

