‘The Crown‘ Actor Prasanna Puwanarajah, ’Line of Duty’ Creator Jed Mercurio Team on ITV Adaptation of Pandemic Bestseller ‘Breathtaking’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Prasanna Puwanarajah, who stars as Martin Bashir on season 5 of “The Crown,” is working again with “Line of Duty” creator Jed Mercurio, this time on an adaptation of Rachel Clarke’s pandemic-themed bestseller “Breathtaking.”. The book is being developed as a three-part as-yet-untitled drama...
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
'The Crown' star Dominic West believes he only looks like King Charles 'from behind'
In an interview with Netflix Thursday, West said the only time he and Charles resemble each other is from behind "because the hair is just perfect."
Tell Us Whatever Happened To The Most Popular Kid From Your School
We all have that one person who comes to mind!
Mariah Carey Kicked Off The Christmas Season By Reading Jimmy Fallon’s Naughty List
Have no fear, Mariah Carey is here — to save the holidays!
Drake Slammed For Megan Thee Stallion And Serena Williams Lyrics On ‘Her Loss’
Drake is under fire for his Megan Thee Stallion lyrics on "Circo Loco" off his collaborative album 'Her Loss" alongside 21 Savage. The post Drake Slammed For Megan Thee Stallion And Serena Williams Lyrics On ‘Her Loss’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
Hospitality Workers Who've Helped Out Celebs, How Much Did They Tip You?
I bet Beyoncé tips with $100 bills. 👀
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
LAPD captain's allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
