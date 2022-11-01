ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘The Crown‘ Actor Prasanna Puwanarajah, ’Line of Duty’ Creator Jed Mercurio Team on ITV Adaptation of Pandemic Bestseller ‘Breathtaking’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prasanna Puwanarajah, who stars as Martin Bashir on season 5 of “The Crown,” is working again with “Line of Duty” creator Jed Mercurio, this time on an adaptation of Rachel Clarke’s pandemic-themed bestseller “Breathtaking.”. The book is being developed as a three-part as-yet-untitled drama...
SFGate

‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance

There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
SFGate

LAPD captain's allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy