ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach celebrates Sandi Tree's 11th birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Mayor James announces Sandi Tree's 2022 holiday theme. Sandi, the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, is celebrating its 11th birthday this December in downtown West Palm Beach. According to Mayor Keith James, this year's Holiday in Paradise will feature a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Forecasters monitor area near Bahamas, northern Caribbean for tropical development

MIAMI — Forecasters say a tropical system could form near the Bahamas or northern Caribbean and have an effect on Florida's weather next week. The latest weather models show that an area of low pressure could develop in this area, bringing windy weather to South Florida starting Monday and into Tuesday next week, according to WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Vero Beach, FL

A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Little Italy, Dia De Los Muertos, and beer: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Explore South Florida this first weekend of November by attending these events. The largest Italian food festival in Florida is this three-day festival. The cultural festival is known for the Italian ambiance, national Italian-American entertainers, and authentic food. This year's theme is celebrating...
JUPITER, FL
gotowncrier.com

Tree’s Wings Scores Big At The National Buffalo Wing Competition

Tree’s Wings & Ribs in Royal Palm Beach is now a two-time winner in the National Buffalo Wing Competition. After winning for their traditional medium wings in 2019, the local landmark returned to competition in Buffalo, New York, in September and took second place in the 2022 competition for its no-dip dry rub.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

A warm Wednesday, changes expected through next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another warm and humid day, but drier air could move in within a couple days. Then, even more changes are possible into next week. We woke up in the 70s, Wednesday morning. It's another humid one, and we also have patchy fog developing for inland communities. Coastal showers are possible for the morning. This will lead to a better chance of downpours inland later today.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

Aquarium After Dark Returns to the St. Lucie Aquarium

Not everything goes to sleep when the lights go out. The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium is excited to welcome back its popular seasonal event Aquarium After Dark, which returns Wednesday, November 16, 2022. As darkness descends upon the aquariums, attendees are invited to immerse...
FORT PIERCE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach

Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy