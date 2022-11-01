Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
'Don't Come Here': Second season of cheeky tourism campaign kicks off to tell Treasure Coast stories
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Tourism officials on the Treasure Coast have just launched a second season of the 'Don't Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast' Podcast campaign. The cheeky slogan is designed to get people to visit while telling them to stay away. Previous Coverage: 'Don't Come Here:'...
'Don't Come Here,' catchy Treasure Coast tourism campaign tells visitors
This year, Florida has seen a 20% increase in visitors compared to last year. With the tourist season fast approaching, one area is trying to attract more people by telling them to stay away.
WPBF News 25
Celebrate LagoonFest 2022 Saturday, Nov. 5 in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LagoonFest 2022 takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach. Lake Worth Lagoon is a 20-mile-long urban estuary that touches 13 cities from North Palm Beach to West Palm Beach to Boynton Beach.
WPBF News 25
Rent continues to rise in South Florida despite decreasing in other parts of country
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A new study by Florida Atlantic University finds that rent prices are going down in many parts of the country, but not Florida. One hundred markets were measured as part of that...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach business named to Oprah's 'Favorite Things' list for 2022
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A local company launched during the pandemic earned a spot on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list for 2022. Aaron and Julie Menitoff ran a successful catering business in the Wellington area since 2004, but when the pandemic hit, their business came to a halt.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach celebrates Sandi Tree's 11th birthday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Mayor James announces Sandi Tree's 2022 holiday theme. Sandi, the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, is celebrating its 11th birthday this December in downtown West Palm Beach. According to Mayor Keith James, this year's Holiday in Paradise will feature a...
southfloridaweekend.com
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront
The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water.
WPTV
Forecasters monitor area near Bahamas, northern Caribbean for tropical development
MIAMI — Forecasters say a tropical system could form near the Bahamas or northern Caribbean and have an effect on Florida's weather next week. The latest weather models show that an area of low pressure could develop in this area, bringing windy weather to South Florida starting Monday and into Tuesday next week, according to WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Vero Beach, FL
A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
cw34.com
Little Italy, Dia De Los Muertos, and beer: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Explore South Florida this first weekend of November by attending these events. The largest Italian food festival in Florida is this three-day festival. The cultural festival is known for the Italian ambiance, national Italian-American entertainers, and authentic food. This year's theme is celebrating...
gotowncrier.com
Tree’s Wings Scores Big At The National Buffalo Wing Competition
Tree’s Wings & Ribs in Royal Palm Beach is now a two-time winner in the National Buffalo Wing Competition. After winning for their traditional medium wings in 2019, the local landmark returned to competition in Buffalo, New York, in September and took second place in the 2022 competition for its no-dip dry rub.
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
cbs12.com
A warm Wednesday, changes expected through next week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another warm and humid day, but drier air could move in within a couple days. Then, even more changes are possible into next week. We woke up in the 70s, Wednesday morning. It's another humid one, and we also have patchy fog developing for inland communities. Coastal showers are possible for the morning. This will lead to a better chance of downpours inland later today.
Stuart Air Show Returns to Satisfy the Need for Speed
The annual celebration of American aeronautics and aviation returns to the skies above Witham Field November 11-13 The post Stuart Air Show Returns to Satisfy the Need for Speed appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
macaronikid.com
Aquarium After Dark Returns to the St. Lucie Aquarium
Not everything goes to sleep when the lights go out. The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium is excited to welcome back its popular seasonal event Aquarium After Dark, which returns Wednesday, November 16, 2022. As darkness descends upon the aquariums, attendees are invited to immerse...
cw34.com
THRIFTY THURSDAY: Finding quality furniture without breaking the bank
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (WPEC) — You know the old adage: 'one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!' That’s part of the inspiration for a series of reports we’re bringing you this month: Thrifty Thursdays!. South Florida's second-hand stores are full of surprises!. Only 16...
Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach
Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
Underwater Florida Property Selling For A Whopping $43 Million
It's going to be an extra $3.5 million to 'clean up' the four acres.
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
Lemongrass Hospitality — the family-owned group behind Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sea Kitchen, and Ganzo Sushi — has expanded its South Florida dining scene footprint with a newly renovated restaurant created to act as a mini food hall.
Comments / 0