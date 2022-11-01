Thousands have taken to the streets of London to demand a general election now, along with greater support for ordinary people struggling with the cost of living crisis.The “Britain is Broken” march on parliament was led by trade unions and community organisations, with speakers including Mick Lynch and Jeremy Corbyn. They were joined by climate protesters carrying Extinction Rebellion flags.Organisers from the People’s Assembly campaign group said they wanted to “shut down London” to force ministers to listen to calls a national poll, fairer pay settlements new cost of living support measures and more.“The government is in a deep...

42 MINUTES AGO