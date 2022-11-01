Read full article on original website
As we approach the midterm elections and Veterans Day, it’s worth pondering the connection between these two events. My 1973 high school class was the last group subject to induction into the military to fight in Vietnam, but no one was conscripted into service that year or thereafter. By the time my number was called the war was ending, and America’s military has operated on a volunteer basis to this day.
The most difficult question that defenders of Christianity must answer is this: “Christianity claims that its god is all-knowing, all-powerful and all-good. How, then, does it explain the fact that the world which its god created is filled with suffering, misery, cruelty, conflict and death?” One of Christianity’s standard answers is: “Our god gave mankind freedom of the will, so human suffering is not God’s doing, but mankind’s.”
An 82-year-old man sustains a skull fracture from a predawn home invasion, and you think it's funny? Or that it's fodder for another dumb conspiracy theory?. What did you do with your humanity? Where did you mislay your souls? Have you no sense of decency at long last? One is tempted to say that in your response to last Friday morning's attack on Paul Pelosi, many of you on the political right have hit rock bottom. But you lot have a knack for excavating depths that would make the Mole Man think twice, so let's just content ourselves with saying that you've struck a new low.
“Some men, you just can’t reach.” — Cool Hand Luke. We are just a few days away from what I think will be a red wave midterm election. Polling across the board shows Republicans doing what they should be doing in most places and surprisingly over-performing in others. New York and Oregon, both deep-blue states, could see their first Republican governors in decades. Although the U.S. House has been long expected to pass to Republican control, the margin of seats may be far bigger than expected. I would not be at all surprised if the Republicans also regain control of the Senate, with room to spare.
As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons. U.S. faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their weekend worship services. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion. Others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and nation. Among those voicing such sentiments is David Wolpe, a rabbi with a politically diverse congregation in Los Angeles. Wolpe says there's not just one side that God favors; he'd like people in his congregation and beyond to perceive that no single political party holds all the right answers.
