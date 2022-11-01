An 82-year-old man sustains a skull fracture from a predawn home invasion, and you think it's funny? Or that it's fodder for another dumb conspiracy theory?. What did you do with your humanity? Where did you mislay your souls? Have you no sense of decency at long last? One is tempted to say that in your response to last Friday morning's attack on Paul Pelosi, many of you on the political right have hit rock bottom. But you lot have a knack for excavating depths that would make the Mole Man think twice, so let's just content ourselves with saying that you've struck a new low.

