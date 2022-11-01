ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Gun found near New Rochelle elementary school

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A gun was found Tuesday afternoon near a New Rochelle elementary school.

A letter sent home to parents from the principal says the gun was found around 12:45 p.m. on a piece of property next to Webster Elementary's playground.

Fourth grade students were on the playground for recess at the time, and the principal says they were immediately lined up and brought inside while police were called to investigate.

The principal says the students couldn't get the gun because it was on the other side of the playground fence.

The gun was removed.

The district says students and staff were never in danger, but there is support for students if needed.

